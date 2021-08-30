Spread fake news about vaccine deaths during a bizarre bridge protest on Hayling Island





The demonstration took place yesterday at the Hayling Island Bridge and was attended by 11 protesters. Socially distant “anti-vaxxers” reiterated the unfounded claim that the coronavirus vaccine was responsible for the “1,600 British vax deaths” and “rises.” With a yellow placard, the protester’s card is written as follows: Or push the agenda? Do they provide fairness? And do you want to hide the information? Because this is … the Covid vaccine is doing serious harm to people and killing them. Teenage heart damage, long-term health risks are completely unknown. The UK vAX has died and is increasing in 1,600 people. please think about it. “ sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> v The demonstration was captured by a certified worker on Hayling Island who was indignant at the demonstration. The three 34-year-old mothers, who asked not to be nominated, worked as night shift workers in a long-term care facility throughout the pandemic. A certified care worker in Double Jab said: I understand that Covid is a great horror for everyone and that people handle it in their own way. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more 19 photos showing Sunday in 2021 of victory < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:73.43%"/> Protesters staged a strange anti-vaccine rally on the bridge to Hayling Island on Sunday. “I don’t have a grudge against anyone who doesn’t want to be vaccinated. But I’ve seen what Covid can do. When the test turned out to be positive in November, I was very scared. I lost my sense of taste and smell. “It was hard to work in a care facility during a pandemic. You need to be 100% of everything you do. It’s not just your life that’s at risk. It’s someone’s. Nan and Mama. You have to play a family role and career. She added: “The only thing they caused was traffic jams.” Since the launch of the vaccine program last year, a small number of people have suffered from fatal thrombotic complications. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:77.5362%"/> Protesters staged a strange anti-vaccine rally on the bridge to Hayling Island on Sunday. Last week, the death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw was associated with complications from her first dose of AstraZeneca. However, on Friday, researchers at Oxford University said the risk of rare blood clotting after receiving the first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizercovid-19 jab was much lower than the virus. Concerns about rare coagulation conditions have led some countries to exclude or limit the deployment of AstraZeneca jab developed in Oxford, and in the United Kingdom to vaccinate healthy people under the age of 40 with alternative vaccines. Recommended. A study published in the BMJ Medical Journal examined data from 29 million people in the United Kingdom who were first vaccinated between December and April. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.4831%"/> Protesters staged a strange anti-vaccine rally on the bridge to Hayling Island on Sunday. Immediately after the first dose of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, the increased risk of some coagulation conditions that could lead to hospitalization or death was found to be negligible. However, he concluded that after Covid-19 infection, the risk of most conditions was “substantially higher and longer.” The report focuses on the association between AstraZeneca jabs and cerebral vein sinus thrombosis (CVST), or thrombosis in the brain. The study estimates that 10 million people who received AstraZeneca jabs had an additional 7 cases compared to 20 Covid-infected persons. For intravenous blood coagulation (venous thromboembolism), scientists estimated 66 of the 10 million people who received AstraZeneca jab, compared to 12,614 when they received the virus. Did. The study found that AstraZeneca jabs were associated with excessive or low levels of blood coagulation platelets in thrombocytopenia, adding 107 cases per 10 million people. However, the number of people infected with the virus was 934. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.9662%"/> Protesters staged a strange anti-vaccine rally on the bridge to Hayling Island on Sunday. The news has launched a Grab aJab campaign to encourage people to be vaccinated, especially in Portsmouth, where prices are below neighboring authorities. Message from editor Mark Valdron

