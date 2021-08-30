Monoclonal antibody therapy combo effective against mild to moderate covid: study

New Delhi : The combination of casirivimab and imdevimab (two monoclonal antibody treatments) keeps high-risk patients away from the hospital when infected with mild to moderate covid-19. Lancet Clinical Medicine shows.

Observational studies were conducted by researchers at the Mayo Clinic, a non-profit organization dedicated to innovation in clinical practice, education and research. Monoclonal antibodies are also prescribed in India.

Nearly 1,400 Mayo Clinic patients were enrolled in the study. Of these, 696 received the drug combo between December and early April 2020, but the equivalent matching cohort did not. Their condition was assessed 14, 21, and 28 days after treatment. At each time point, the number of hospitalizations was significantly lower in the treatment group.

On day 14, 1.3% of the treated group was hospitalized, compared to 3.3% of the untreated group. On day 21, only 1.3% received treatment, compared to 4.2% who did not receive treatment. At the end of the 28 days, 1.6% of those who received treatment were hospitalized, compared to 4.8% of those who did not receive treatment. This means that hospitalizations for treated patients have been reduced by 60-70%. Among those who were subsequently hospitalized, the ICU admission rate and mortality rate were low.

“Repeat, this real-world study found that patients at high risk for a variety of comorbidities were not hospitalized with this monoclonal injection combination when they had mild or moderate cases of covid-19. Recovery. In other words, it will recover safely at home. “

In a previous Mayo Clinic study, Clinical Research Journal, The findings suggest that the use of bablanivimab reduces hospitalization for high-risk patients by 40% to 60%. The study included 2,335 patients treated by the Mayo Clinic between November and February 2020. Comparing their outcomes with 2,335 untreated patients, ICU admission and mortality were also significantly lower with monoclonal antibody treatment.

In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked an emergency use authorization for gamlanivimab alone and is now approving the use of a combination of monoclonal antibodies.

“The overall conclusion at this point is that monoclonal antibodies are an important therapeutic option for reducing the effects of covid-19 in high-risk patients,” said Razonable. This study was funded and conducted by the Mayo Clinic in collaboration with Nference Inc.

