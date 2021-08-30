Studies have found that recovery from COVID-19 does not guarantee antibodies or immunize against reinfection-ScienceDaily.





A new study shows that two months after the second Pfizer / Moderna vaccination, antibody responses in adults with a history of COVID-19 are reduced by 20%. The study also tests how resistant current vaccines are to new mutants.

A study from Northwestern University found that not only is immunity from the vaccine weakened over time, but because of the risks posed by new mutants, including the highly contagious delta mutant, the vaccine 2 It emphasizes the importance of receiving a second dose. The study also showed that previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 did not guarantee high levels of antibody or a strong antibody response to the first vaccination. This directly contradicts the assumption that when infected with COVID, someone naturally becomes unaffected by reinfection. The findings further support vaccination (and two doses) even for those who have previously been infected with the virus. A team of scientists, including bio-anthropologist Thomas McDade and pharmacologist Alexis Demonbrune, tested adult blood samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and tested Pfizer and Modana’s. Variants that measured how long the immune effect of the vaccine lasted and how much it protected from the new vaccine. Study participants were selected from an adult racially and ethnically diverse community-based sample of the Chicago region recruited at the beginning of the pandemic. Participants submitted blood samples 2-3 weeks after the first and second vaccinations, and two months after the second vaccination, using a laboratory-developed home antibody test kit. Antibody reaction after the second shot In the laboratory, neutralizing antibodies were tested by measuring whether blood samples could block the interaction between the viral spike protein and the ACE2 receptor. This interaction is the way a virus invades the body and causes an infection. “Testing participants’ blood samples taken about three weeks after the second vaccination showed an average inhibition level of 98%, indicating very high levels of neutralizing antibodies,” Wine said. McDade, a professor of anthropology at Berg University of the Arts, said. Faculty Fellow of the Institute of Science and University Policy. Scientists have tested the new mutants B.1.1351 (South Africa), B.1.1.7 (UK), and P.1 (Brazil), with levels of inhibition against viral variants ranging from 67% to 92%. I found it to be significantly lower. Antibody response declined after 2 months Testing of samples collected two months after the second dose showed a reduction in antibody response of approximately 20%. Researchers have found that the antibody response to vaccination changes based on previous infection history. Clinically confirmed cases of COVID-19 and individuals with multiple symptoms showed higher levels of response than those tested positive but with mild or asymptomatic symptoms. “Many people, and many doctors, assume that previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 immunizes against reinfection. Based on this logic, some people with previous exposure I don’t think I need to be vaccinated. They are vaccinated, they think they only need the first dose of the two-dose Physer / Moderna vaccine, “McDade said. .. “Our study shows that prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2 does not guarantee high levels of antibody or a strong antibody response to the first vaccination. Mild or asymptomatic. For people with sexual infections, the antibody response to vaccination is essentially the same as for people who have never been exposed. “ McDade added that the study was done before the emergence of the delta virus, but the conclusions are similar. “When it comes to post-vaccination protection, the story is the same for all variants, including Delta. Vaccines provide excellent protection, but not as good as the original version of the virus in which the vaccine was designed. Combine it. The fact that your immunity weakens over time makes you more vulnerable to breakthrough infections. “So now it’s two strikes. In the first wave of vaccination, it’s the delta and weakened immunity,” McDade said. The study “Durability of antibody response to vaccination and surrogate neutralization of new mutants based on SARS-CoV-2 exposure history” was published in the journal. Science report..

..

