Health
CDC scientists say data is limited to assess Covid shots in the general population
A nurse vaccinated Sherry Trimble, 15, at the Vaccination Clinic at the Health First Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida.
Paul Hennessy | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
The new CDC presentation states that the data needed to properly evaluate Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for the general public is limited. Wide distribution from week September 20th.
Slides released prior to a presentation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Group meeting on Monday suggest that the panel may limit the initial approval of additional shots to vulnerable groups and healthcare professionals. increase.
According to a slide submitted by CDC scientist Dr. Sara Oliver, some studies have found that approved Covid vaccines are effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, but infections and mild symptomatic illnesses. It suggests that it may be less effective in preventing illness. CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board meets on Monday Consider booster shots for all eligible Americans. They will also vote to approve the final approval of Pfizer’s vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.
Since the first emergence of highly contagious delta variants, vaccine efficacy has ranged from 39% to 84%, according to presentations referring to several separate studies. According to the slide, a study of healthcare professionals and first responders showed that the overall efficacy of the vaccine dropped to about 65% in July and from about 90% in February. I did. Israeli data The effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine has dropped to 39% in that country.
Scientists have said that the effectiveness of the vaccine diminishes over time, and the delta mutant is a harder strain that can break through its protection.
“It is important to monitor efficacy trends over time by disease severity,” the slide said.
The slides pointed out that it is not uncommon for vaccines to require several doses. For example, hepatitis B and HPV vaccination requires a third vaccination after 6 months.
With booster shots available, nursing home residents, health care providers, and seniors (the first group to be vaccinated in December and January) are likely to prioritize additional shots, the CDC said. The slide suggests.
The CDC emphasized that vaccination of unvaccinated individuals should be a “top priority” and that booster immunization of vaccinated individuals remains unprotected from the virus. It should not interfere with the approach to.
Authorities also emphasized the importance of worldwide availability of vaccines.
“Uncontrolled global spread can threaten pandemic control everywhere with new variants,” said one slide.
Monday meeting comes after President Joe Biden Friday said US regulators are considering giving Covid booster shots five months after people have completed their primary immunization, three months ahead of the expected schedule for the third shot.
Scientists have Sharply criticized The Biden administration’s attempt to distribute booster shots widely says that the data provided by federal health officials is currently not convincing enough to recommend third shots to most Americans.
The Biden administration has publicly stated that the third dose will not proceed without FDA approval and ACIP voting.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/30/booster-shot-cdc-scientist-says-theres-limited-data-to-evaluate-covid-shot-for-general-population.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]