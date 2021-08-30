CDC scientists say data is limited to assess Covid shots in the general population

A nurse vaccinated Sherry Trimble, 15, at the Vaccination Clinic at the Health First Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida.

The new CDC presentation states that the data needed to properly evaluate Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for the general public is limited. Wide distribution from week September 20th.

Slides released prior to a presentation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Group meeting on Monday suggest that the panel may limit the initial approval of additional shots to vulnerable groups and healthcare professionals. increase.

According to a slide submitted by CDC scientist Dr. Sara Oliver, some studies have found that approved Covid vaccines are effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, but infections and mild symptomatic illnesses. It suggests that it may be less effective in preventing illness. CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board meets on Monday Consider booster shots for all eligible Americans. They will also vote to approve the final approval of Pfizer’s vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

Since the first emergence of highly contagious delta variants, vaccine efficacy has ranged from 39% to 84%, according to presentations referring to several separate studies. According to the slide, a study of healthcare professionals and first responders showed that the overall efficacy of the vaccine dropped to about 65% in July and from about 90% in February. I did. Israeli data The effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine has dropped to 39% in that country.

Scientists have said that the effectiveness of the vaccine diminishes over time, and the delta mutant is a harder strain that can break through its protection.

“It is important to monitor efficacy trends over time by disease severity,” the slide said.

The slides pointed out that it is not uncommon for vaccines to require several doses. For example, hepatitis B and HPV vaccination requires a third vaccination after 6 months.

With booster shots available, nursing home residents, health care providers, and seniors (the first group to be vaccinated in December and January) are likely to prioritize additional shots, the CDC said. The slide suggests.

The CDC emphasized that vaccination of unvaccinated individuals should be a “top priority” and that booster immunization of vaccinated individuals remains unprotected from the virus. It should not interfere with the approach to.