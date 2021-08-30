Ohio judge orders hospital to treat COVID patients with ivermectin

CINCINNATTI — A suburban Cincinnati woman whose husband is using a hospital ventilator at COVID-19 won a court order Force hospital to treat husband’s virus It is treated with anthelmintic, which is commonly used for livestock.

This is one of the few cases in the country where courts supported families and forced doctors to use ivermectin. This has not been proven in the treatment of COVID-19 Not recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jeffrey Smith, 51, was infected with COVID-19 in early July and was admitted to the intensive care unit of Butler County Hospital for several weeks. His wife, Julie Smith, sought an urgent order on the use of ivermectin at the Butler County Civil Litigation Court on August 20.

At the request of his wife, Judge Gregory Howard admitted that on August 23, Dr. Fred Wagshul prescribed 30 milligrams of ivermectin daily for three weeks. Court documents show that Julie Smith is the guardian of her husband.

Wagshul is a pulmonary physician in the Dayton, Ohio region and is listed as the founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. A non-profit organization promoting ivermectin As both prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The “How to get ivermectin” section of the organization’s website includes the price and location of the pharmacy that supplies it.

Julie Smith sought ivermectin as an option for her husband to treat herself and connected with Wagshur. He prescribed the drug, and the hospital refused to administer it.

Poison Control Center Increased phone calls about medicine, Some callers have reported serious symptoms such as extreme vomiting and blurred vision.

Ivermectin was originally developed to exterminate livestock before doctors began using it for human parasitic diseases. The drug is available with prescriptions to treat head lice, onchocerciasis (river blindness), and other human illnesses.

FDA, CDC, and National Institutes of Health Warned Americans about the use of ivermectin To treat the viral disease COVID-19. The drug has not been proven as a cure and can be dangerous and seriously harmful if taken in large doses, they say.

As a delta variant The drug has caused a high prevalence of COVID-19 and increased interest in the drug with former President Donald Trump’s ally, Senator Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Senator, and Fox News personality Laura Ingraham. Promoted by support from Sean Hannity. .. CDC warned Reports of poisoning associated with the use of ivermectin It tripled this year and surged in July.

Julie Smith Proceedings On behalf of her 24-year-old husband. He tested positive for COVID-19 on 9 July and was admitted to the ICU on 15 July and was subjected to the COVID-19 protocol of the antiviral drug Remdesivir Hospital along with plasma and steroids. On July 27, “after a relatively stable period,” Jeffrey Smith’s condition began to deteriorate.