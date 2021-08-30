Marshall County prisoner dies at COVID-19





A prisoner in Marshall County Prison died on Friday at COVID-19. Sheriff Phil Simms said Joseph Campbell had died at Marshall Medical Center North. He was admitted to the hospital on August 14 for evaluation. Campbell was put in jail on July 30 for several charges of disseminating / exhibiting child pornography and possessing obscene materials. Sims said all COVID cases in prison had completed the quarantine time required by the CDC guidelines. No other prisoner tested positive for COVID, Sims said. One prisoner remains in the ICU’s Marshall Medical North, but is not on ventilator. The prisoners were also being treated at Huntsville Hospital, and improvements were seen. According to The Sims, he is no longer on ventilator. Currently, about one-third of the prison inmates are vaccinated. More prisoners are demanding vaccinations these days, Sims said. On Friday, prison nursing staff received 45 vaccinations, most of which were second vaccinations. Prison staff “are doing everything they can to minimize exposure to the COVID virus between prisoners and employees,” Sims said. “We follow all available CDC guidelines, including wearing masks, 24-hour health care, monitoring prisoners’ symptoms, washing hands, hand sanitizers, as much social distance as possible, and measuring body temperature. I have, “he said.

