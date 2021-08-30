Camdenton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Raleigh, Osage Beach.





The flu seasons vary slightly, but usually occur from late autumn to early spring. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flu shots for almost anyone over 6 months. “Influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that causes fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, and malaise,” said Dr. Greg Miller, a family doctor at the Lake Regional Clinic in Lebanon. “Influenza can cause mild to severe illness, but the annual flu vaccine is an excellent preventive tool. After vaccination, it takes about two weeks for the antibody to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu. Therefore, you should try the injection before the flu season begins. “ Symptoms of influenza usually appear 1 to 4 days after infection and can develop suddenly. Influenza is usually worse than a cold and the symptoms are more severe. However, COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illness than influenza in some people. The CDC recommends vaccination against seasonal influenza and COVID-19. Influenza vaccination can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. “The flu is caused by the virus, so antibiotics don’t help people recover from the flu,” said Dr. Miller. “The correct treatment for the flu is to rest and drink plenty of fluids. Over-the-counter medications may relieve symptoms such as sore throat and stuffy nose. Antiviral medications such as Tamiflu (osertamivir phosphate) are usually , Needed only if the patient is at high risk of serious influenza-related complications. “ Safety measures need to be taken to prevent the spread of the flu, such as coughing and washing hands, but the best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine. At Lake Regional, there are several opportunities to get a flu shot, which makes vaccination easier. At the Lake Regional Primary Care Clinic Seven Lake Regional Primary Care Clinics in Camdenton, Eldon, Iberia, Lake Ozark, Raleigh, Lebanon and Osage Beach all provide influenza vaccinations to patients established during regular consultation hours. Scheduled appointments take precedence. “Children aged 6 months to 8 years who have never been vaccinated against the flu should be vaccinated twice, at least every four weeks,” said Dr. Miller. “They need to start early so that they can receive a second dose by the end of October.” The COVID-19 vaccine is also available to people over the age of 12 at all Lake Regional primary care clinics. At the Lake Regional Pharmacy Lake Regional Pharmacy provides influenza vaccinations in five locations: Camdenton, Eldon, Lake Ozark, Raleigh and Osage Beach. The 4-valent vaccine costs $ 26. High-dose vaccine (recommended only for seniors over 65) is $ 65. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the cost. Your child must be at least 7 years old to be vaccinated against the flu at the pharmacy. In Lake Regional Occupational Medicine Lake Regional Occupational Medicine provides influenza vaccination services to local employers. Companies can send their employees to a clinic location in Orage Beach, Eldon, or Lebanon. Flexible payment options such as billing and clinic vouchers are available. For more information, please contact Rachel Bailey, Occupational Medicine Clinic Manager (573-348-8045 or 417-991-3103). For more information on influenza, including treatment tips, please visit: lakeregional.com/flu.. The Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive medical services to residents and visitors in the central Missouri region. The hospitals are Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (Heart Attack) Center, and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also offers a wide range of specialized medical care, including cancer treatment, heart treatment and orthopedics. In addition, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, express care clinics, rehabilitation clinics, home care and hospice programs, and retail pharmacies. For more information, please visit: lakeregional.com..

