Coronavirus: New Zealand reports female death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination





Wellington-New Zealand reported the first recorded death associated with the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after a woman suffered from rare side effects leading to myocardial inflammation, the Ministry of Health said Monday. rice field. This report occurs when the country is fighting an outbreak of the Delta variant after nearly six months in the absence of the virus. It was then reviewed by an independent committee that oversees vaccine safety. “This is the first case in New Zealand where deaths in the first few days after vaccination are associated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” the ministry said in a statement without revealing the age of the woman. .. The Vaccine Oversight Commission added that myocarditis, a rare but known side effect of Pfizer vaccines, is the cause of death. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the muscles of the heart that limits the ability of organs to pump blood and can cause changes in heart rate rhythm. Pfizer recognized that there may be rare reports of myocarditis after vaccination, but said such side effects were extremely rare. “Pfizer takes the possible adverse events associated with the vaccine very seriously,” he told Reuters. “We carefully monitor all such events, collect relevant information and share it with regulators around the world.” At the same time, the Ministry of Health said other medical problems could have affected post-vaccination outcomes. However, he added that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of side effects. “The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continue to significantly outweigh the risks of both COVID-19 infection and the side effects of the vaccine, including myocarditis.” Regulators from the United States, the European Union, and the World Health Organization have said that Pfizer and its partners BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA vaccine is associated with, but outweighs the benefits, of rare cases of inflammation of the heart muscle or the lining around the heart. It states that it is. risk. Cases that primarily affect young men tend to be mild and treatable, but can lead to serious illness, WHO said. EU drug regulators announced on July 9 that side effects killed five people after receiving either of the two mRNA vaccines in the European Economic Area. More than 200 million mRNAs have been administered in this area. New Zealand has tentatively approved the use of Pfizer / BioNTech, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines, but only Pfizer-manufactured vaccines have been approved for public deployment. Fifty-three new cases on Monday brought a total of 562 New Zealand infections in the current outbreak in a national blockade that came into force this month to limit the spread of the Delta subspecies.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/new-zealand-reports-death-of-woman-after-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-1.5566518 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos