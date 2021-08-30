Less than 1,000 state reports – CBS Baltimore





Annapolis, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths, according to state health agency data released Monday morning. Doctors say the new case is being fueled by a dangerous strain that targets unvaccinated individuals. At a press conference in August, Governor Larry Hogan reported that the Delta mutant was two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, causing almost all new cases identified in Maryland. Said that. read more: The car has swallowed leaded gasoline for 99 years.not anymore Hogan also said that less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders died from the virus. “Vaccines are arguably the only and most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the proliferation of delta variants, and Maryland’s vaccination rates continue to outpace the country,” Hogan said. Says. “As important as vaccination yourself is to help someone you know to vaccinate. Vaccines are very safe, very effective, completely free, and widespread almost everywhere. You can get it. “ Over 3.7 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported a decrease in state positive rates from 0.05 to 4.85%. Hospitalization decreased by 26 to 705. As of Sunday, 505 of the hospitalized people were receiving acute care and 174 remained in the ICU. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 495,924 cases have been identified and 9,781 have died. There are 3,718,746 fully vaccinated Marylanders. The state administers 7,526,849 doses. Of these, 3,808,103 are the first doses of 3,948 in the last 24 hours. They gave 3,434,608 second doses and 4,051 doses on the final day. The state resumed receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after the CDC and FDA lifted the vaccine suspension due to the discovery of a rare blood clot in some women. read more: Watch Live: Civil Rights Leader Karl Snowden Announces at Ocean City A total of 284,138 Marylanders received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, bringing the total to 619 on the final day. The state reported that 80.9% of all Maryland adults received at least one vaccination. In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infection dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. As of August 25, last Wednesday, there were a total of 9,079 cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders. Of these cases, 733 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized. This represents 5.6% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. Seventy-six fully vaccinated Marylanders have died. This represents 5% of Covid deaths confirmed in laboratories in the state. Coronavirus resources: The breakdown of the numbers is as follows. By county county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 7,634 (216) 1 * Anne Arundel 47,037 (667) 15 * Baltimore 69,671 (1,669) 41 * Baltimore city 55,873 (1,253) 26 * Culvert 4,643 (87) 1 * Caroline 2,510 (34) 0 * Carol 10,098 (255) 6 * Cecil 7,069 (159) 2 * Charles 12,332 (220) 2 * Dorchester 3,257 (65) 1 * Frederick 21,442 (340) Ten * Galette 2,237 (65) 1 * Hurford 17,904 (302) 7 * Howard 20,559 (258) 7 * Kent 1,453 (49) 2 * Montgomery 75,744 (1,597) 51 * Prince Georges 91,478 (1,580) 43 * Queen of Great Britain 3,236 (56) 1 * St Mary’s 6,988 (136) 1 * Somerset 2,772 (43) 0 * Talbot 2,346 (48) 0 * Washington 15,773 (336) Four * Waikamiko 8,751 (183) 0 * Worcester 4,175 (107) 1 * No data 0 (47) 0 * Age group and gender Other news: Students stuck on the first day of school after 30 Baltimore city bus drivers called out Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 29,872 (Four) 0 * 10-19 51,998 (6) 1 * 20-29 91,013 (48) 1 * 30-39 85,202 (119) 7 * 40-49 73,251 (306) Five * 50-59 72,461 (842) 33 * 60-69 48,264 (1,672) 27 * 70-79 26,418 (2,477) 45 * 80 years old and over 16,503 (4,295) 104 * No data 0 (3) 0 * woman 259,290 (4,727) 108 * Man 235,692 (5,045) 115 * Gender unknown 0 (0) 0 * By race and ethnicity Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 156,390 (3,536) 84 * Asia (NH) 12,159 (331) 11 * White (NH) 178,577 (4,907) 108 * Hispanic 73,184 (846) 19 * Other (NH) 23,007 (109) 1 * No data 51,665 (43) 0 *

