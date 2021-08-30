Sleep time may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia





As the author of the study wrote, sleep disorders are common in later years, Cognitive function -Psychic ability to learn, think, reason, solve problems, make decisions, remember, and pay attention.

Changes in sleep with aging Early signs Of Alzheimer’s disease depression When Cardiovascular disease Therefore, the authors investigated possible associations between self-reported sleep time, demographic and lifestyle factors, subjective and objective cognitive function, and participants’ beta-amyloid levels.

Postdoctoral fellow Joe Winner, the lead author of the study, said researchers who reported short sleep times (defined in the study as less than 6 hours) had elevated levels of beta-amyloid and were aware of it. He said the risk of dementia was “significantly increased.” By email at Stanford University, California.

This is compared to participants who reported normal sleep time, which the study author defined as 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

Sleep-deprived older people also had moderate to significant deterioration in tests commonly used by older people to assess cognitive abilities such as orientation, attention, memory, language, and visual space skills. Identify mild dementia. Excessive sleep sometimes impaired executive function, but these people did not have elevated beta-amyloid levels. Participants who reported long sleep times (9 hours or more) scored slightly worse on the numeric symbol replacement test than participants who reported normal sleep times.For over a century, this has been Test evaluated Associative learning skills by observing the test taker’s ability to correctly match symbols to numbers according to the keys on the page within 90-120 seconds. “The main point is that it’s important to maintain a healthy sleep in later years,” Winner said in an email. “In addition, both those who sleep too little and those who sleep too much showed higher (body mass index) and more depressive symptoms.” The findings show that short and long sleeps are associated with different underlying disease processes. He suggested that there was a possibility, Winer added. Beta amyloid 101 Beta amyloid or amyloid-β is “a protein produced during normal brain cell activity, but we are still uncertain about its function,” Winer said. “Amyloid β is one of the first detectable markers in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease,” Winner said. “In Alzheimer’s disease, amyloid β protein begins to accumulate throughout the brain and sticks to plaque. With age, amyloid plaques are more likely to appear, and many people with amyloid accumulation in the brain remain healthy. Approximately 30% of healthy 70-year-olds have a significant amount of amyloid plaque in their brains. “ When someone has Alzheimer’s disease, the brain cells of the person who gets, processes, and stores the information degenerates and dies. Alzheimer’s Association .. One of the main theories about the cause of this destruction, the “amyloid hypothesis,” suggests that protein accumulation can interfere with communication between brain cells and eventually kill them. In a previous study, “sleep may help limit the production of amyloid in the brain and support a drainage system that removes it,” said Alzheimer’s disease research UK communications manager who was not involved in the study. Laura Phipps said. on mail. Amyloid β can begin to accumulate years before the onset of overt symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, Phipps added. “This makes it difficult to distinguish between cause and effect when studying the risk of sleep disorders and Alzheimer’s disease, especially when looking only at data from a point in time.” Sleep, depression, social demography The current study analyzed 4,417 participants from the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan, with an average age of 71.3 years and predominantly Caucasians. Depressive symptoms were reported in both the short and long sleep groups than in the normal sleep group. Self-reported caffeine intake was not associated with sleep time. However, the more alcoholic beverages participants drink daily, the more likely they are to sleep longer. There were also differences by gender, race, and ethnicity. Being a woman and being educated for more years were both significantly associated with sleeping longer each night. Black or African-American participants also reported that average sleep time was 37.9 minutes shorter when compared to white participants. Asian participants reported 27.3 minutes less. Latin or Hispanic Caucasian participants reported 15 minutes less. These findings include other aspects of life such as “racism and perception of racism” in which sleep disparity correlates with cardiovascular and metabolic health, socioeconomic factors, and reduced sleep in previous studies. The authors write that it suggests that it may be related to lateral inequality. Remaining questions “To better understand the order and direction of causality in these relationships, future studies will build images of how sleep patterns, biological processes, and cognitive skills change over time. “We need to do that,” said Phipps. “This new study is from a large international study of cognitively healthy people, but relied on participants reporting their sleep time rather than directly measuring their sleep time. “She added. “Researchers were unable to assess sleep quality or time spent at different stages of the sleep cycle, each of which may be an important factor in the association between sleep and cognitive health. . “ The authors also write that it is controversial whether some cognitive areas are more affected by extreme sleep time than others. Elderly people who are concerned about these findings should place as much importance on sleep as eating and exercising for their health, Winner said. “Researchers are still working to understand the complex relationship between sleep and our long-term cognitive health, but high-quality sleep is important for many aspects of our health and well-being. There may be, “Phips said. “The best evidence suggests that 7 to 9 hours of sleep is optimal for most adults, and those who believe that sleep patterns affect long-term health should consult a doctor. doing.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/30/health/sleep-duration-alzheimers-dementia-risk-study-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos