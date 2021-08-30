Classroom surveys highlight the threat to Delta Variant schools

August 30, 2021-Unvaccinated teachers who regularly unmasked and read to students started COVID-19 Outbreak At an elementary school in Marin County, California, he eventually infected 22 students and 4 parents.

Gene sequencing tests show that the strain behind the outbreak Delta variant..

Overall, primary schools seem to be doing a good job according to the recommended mitigation strategies. Windows and doors were open for better ventilation, each classroom had a portable high-efficiency air filter, and students and teachers wore masks on a regular basis.

Only two teachers at school were unvaccinated and one came to work experiencing symptoms that she believed to be the cause. allergy..

Studies presented at the CDC Weekly morbidity and mortality reportsEmphasizes how aggressive the Delta variant is and how easily it can spread if layers of protection, including vaccination and masking, are applied unplanned.

“In Northern California, we’ve found that COVID can spread inside and outside the classroom due to the lack of optimal multi-layer protection,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said at a White House press conference on Friday. I mentioned in.

According to the survey, the number of pediatric cases in the United States more than quadrupled in about four weeks, increasing from 38,000 cases per week near the end of July to 180,000 cases reported in the week until August 19. Data collected According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals.

One of my children had a case of Covid in class.

1) I learned about it a few days later

2) School quarantine guidance based on alpha vs. delta variants (ie 15 minutes)

3) There are no Covid tests available at / via school

4) Tests are not available at local pharmacies until Tuesday …#schoolreopening — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 29, 2021

The increase in the number of cases is consistent with the increase in travel during the summer and the return of schools to face-to-face classes. Some governors have banned schools from requesting masks. Many districts oppose governors to require masks anyway.

Last week, Children’s Hospital Association Wrote a letter to President Joe Biden Warning of “worst situation” of shortage of staff, surge RS virus Increasing cases, children’s mental health problems, and children’s COVID-19 infections that can threaten bed capacity.

NS Second study Released at MMWR As of the end of July 2021, less than one in three adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 had been fully vaccinated with COVID. About 42% received a single dose.