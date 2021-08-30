SRMC Offers COVID-19 Antibody Treatment





The Salem Community Medical Center provides treatment for individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 to reduce their chances of serious illness, hospitalization, or death. Monoclonal antibody therapy is given by outpatient IV injection or injection to patients at high risk of developing severe viral symptoms or hospitalization. “Antibody therapy is a potential treatment option for people with a very high risk of getting sick from the virus and with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms,” said physician Austin Fredrickson, MD. .. “Antibodies mimic the ability of the immune system to fight off viruses.” It can also be used as post-exposure prophylaxis for people who meet certain criteria and meet the following: -Not fully vaccinated or unable to initiate a proper immune response to complete COVID19 vaccination. -Because COVID-19 infection occurs in other individuals in the same facility (eg, nursing homes, correctional facilities), there is a high risk of infecting individuals infected with COVID-19. Exposure is defined by the CDC to be within 6 feet of a COVID-19 + patient and at least 15 minutes within 24 hours. SRMC officials have announced that product manufacturers should report that antibody therapy should be given as soon as possible within 10 days of the onset of symptoms after a positive COVID-19 test. According to the release, potential treatment candidates include the elderly. People who are obese or overweight; or who have an existing condition such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, or weakened immunity. Those who are already hospitalized with COVID-19 or who need oxygen therapy due to the virus are not eligible to participate in the treatment. “This treatment does not replace the need for vaccination,” Fredrickson said. “Vaccines are still the first line of defense to fight COVID-19. However, we are successfully using antibody therapy to help local patients, whether or not they are fully vaccinated. COVID-19 If your test is positive, or if you are at high risk of infecting an individual infected with COVID-19 and are wondering if this treatment will help, talk to your doctor as soon as possible. Together, the antibody. You can discuss how the treatment works, what your existing condition is, and whether you are a good candidate for this treatment. “ A doctor’s referral is required to receive antibody therapy.

