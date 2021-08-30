Answer questions about this year’s flu season





Posted: Posted Has been updated: Madison, Wisconsin — Doctors not only encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but they also vaccinate against the flu. After a season that was almost non-existent last year, they are not only bad this fall … but also confusing.. Q: How do I know if I’m infected with COVID or if it’s just a bad case of influenza? A: There is no definitive way to diagnose yourself. Both infectious respiratory diseases have a long list of similar symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, malaise, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches, and headaches. The main difference is the time it takes for symptoms to appear. In the case of influenza, people usually experience symptoms 1 to 4 days after infection. With COVID, symptoms usually appear 5 days after infection. Details: According to the CDC, the difference between influenza and COVID Q: When do I need to see a doctor if I suspect I have a COVID or flu? A: If you’re at home and can’t quarantine, your doctor will say so. Yes, you should look at them and be inspected. This fall, Dane County doctors will test for both the flu and the coronavirus so you can see which virus you have. Q: Can I get flu and COVID shots on the same day? A: Yes! In fact, if you haven’t been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine yet, this is your doctor’s recommendation. Local hospitals, including SSM Health, will offer both shots at the clinic this fall. Local pharmacy chains like Hy-Vee Current Both shots are also provided. The pharmacist manages the shot with separate arms. Those planning a COVID booster later this fall will be able to do so at the same time as the flu shot. Q: Can pharmacists combine the flu vaccine with the COVID vaccine, so can I just poke one arm? A: Not this year, but an all-in-one flu / COVID combo shot teeth Currently under development by vaccine makers Moderna and Novavax. According to doctors, if COVID boosters are needed each year, people are likely to get them in multipurpose shots. It has not yet been announced how soon these vaccines will be available. Q: When will the flu season begin? A: Influenza usually begins to spread in October, peaks in December-February, and lasts until May. Q: How bad is this flu season? A: Doctors warn that the flu will recur this year, unlike last year’s almost nonexistent season. The same common sense measures can prevent both frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying at home when sick. Q: Who should be vaccinated against the flu? A: The COVID vaccine is currently only available to people over the age of 12, but the CDC recommends it. Everyone You will be vaccinated against the flu for more than 6 months. Click here to find your nearest vaccination site and make an appointment today. This information was provided to News3Now during an interview with Dr. David Ottenbaker of SSM Health and Christina Gayman of Hy-Vee. Copyright 2021 by Channel 3000. All rights are reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

