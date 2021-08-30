Mayo Clinic, reasoning AI study found that antibody treatment may reduce hospitalization for high-risk COVID cases





The Mayo Clinic-nference union continues to bear fruit after the New Year, expanding its data analytics-based research collaboration a year ago. The partnership’s latest product is artificial intelligence investigating the use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 in patients at high risk of requiring hospitalization for the virus due to comorbidities such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes and chronicity. It is a pair of studies that utilize lung disease. Monoclonal antibody therapy with Big Pharmas, such as Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline, has been licensed by the FDA since the onset of the pandemic and can be used to treat high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID. The three licensed vaccines provide the most effective protection against the virus. Therapies consist of laboratory-developed coronavirus antibodies designed to increase the response of the immune system to the virus, ideally by blocking the spread of the infection throughout the body. Prevents it from getting worse. Clinic. Related: Reasoning to expand data partnerships across Mayo Clinic, COVID-19, etc. NS beginning Of the two studies, we focused on casirivimab-imdevimab, a monoclonal antibody cocktail present in Regenerton’s REGEN-COV. Researchers used nference’s natural language processing AI software to examine lab tests, clinical records, and electronic health records of approximately 1,400 high-risk Mayo Clinic patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID. The analysis found that patients who received antibody injections were hospitalized at an even lower rate than the control group during the four weeks following treatment. Two weeks later, only 1.3% of patients treated with the antibody were hospitalized, compared with 3.3% of the control group. At four weeks, the gap widened further between the two groups, with hospitalization rates of 1.6% and 4.8%, respectively. Second study After the FDA, AI at nference was used to investigate the effect of another monoclonal antibody, bablanivimab, which was no longer allowed to be administered alone. Canceled EUA in April, but in combination with etesebimab, may be used to treat COVID. The analysis compared the results of bumlanivimab treatment in 2,335 high-risk COVID patients with the results of an untreated control group of the same size. Again, hospitalization rates for all causes were significantly lower in the antibody-treated group, 1.4 to 2 percentage points lower than in the control group after a few weeks. The researchers also studied ICU admission rates in both groups. In the AI ​​analysis, the proportion of the control group remained at about 1% at each interval, while the average hospitalization rate of the antibody group reached its maximum at 0.56% after 4 weeks. “A small cohort of trials approved the treatment of COVID-19 with casilibimab-imdebimab using a monoclonal antibody, but clinical data were needed to prove its efficacy.” Said Vice President of Scientific Research at AJ Venkatakrishnan, Ph.D., Nference and co-author of both studies. “These two treatises are the latest evidence on our platform and how scientists can provide the real-world evidence needed to accelerate research and development of critical medicines.” Related: Mayo Clinic, reasoning AI analysis found no real-world association between COVID-19 vaccine and cerebral thrombosis Antibody research is the latest addition to the growing list of Mayo Clinic collaborative research projects, with most of this year focusing on COVID-19. For example, in June, partners performed a similar AI analysis on health records associated with approximately 133,000 doses of three FDA-certified coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson. In this study, no significant association was found between the vaccine and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. This is a rare condition that causes blood clots in the brain and caused a 10-day hiatus of the J & J vaccine in April. The following month, nference and the Mayo Clinic published another publication. study Outline the association between certain existing conditions and COVID complications. By analyzing the clinical records of more than 1,800 Mayork clinic patients hospitalized for coronavirus, researchers found that 21 risk factors led by hypertension and potential complications such as pleural effusion, cardiac arrhythmia, and anemia. I was able to draw a clear line between them.

