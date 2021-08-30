Live Bulletin: Victorian Incident Numbers, Breaking News, Exposure Sites





Health officials acknowledge that it may be necessary to deviate from the original plan to address the growing delta outbreak.

Welcome to the Covid live blog, which focuses on the situation in Victoria. Victorian health officials acknowledge that daily Covid cases may not be reduced to zero if current outbreaks continue to expand. This number was previously the goal of the authorities when considering the end of the shutdown. Professor Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer, said it was impossible to know if Victoria could return to zero every day on Monday. “Aggressive repression strategies are fairly clear through the country’s cabinet,” he said. “If possible, we’re doing our best to keep these numbers low to bring the healthcare system to zero, but despite all we’re doing, the numbers continue to grow. If so, there is no absurd hope. His comment was made on Monday when 73 new cases were recorded. This includes 21 mystery infections and 50 cases that have not been isolated throughout the infection period. The blockage will be extended beyond Thursday, but no end date has yet been set. Live update

August 31, 2021



The number of Viccovids will be in the 70's again

August 31, 2021



Melbourne, Australia – NewsWire Photos – August 28, 2021: Victoria’s Minister of Health Martin Foley provides up-to-date information on the coronavirus in Melbourne. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

The supply of Pfizer vaccines for Victorian people looking for the first jab is scarce at the state hub. Health Minister Martin Foley confirmed on Monday that there was strong demand for Pfizer appointments across state-owned immunization hubs, but supplies were depleted for those wishing to receive the first dose. “Currently, there are no reservations for Pfizer available for the first dose of the system, but don’t give up,” Foley told reporters at a daily press conference. “As more things became available from the Commonwealth, we introduced more systems. “Once we have the supply to vaccinate people, we will once again show how strong the demand for Victorian people is.”

August 31, 2021



A Houston man suspected of having Covid-19 inhales oxygen while the state is waiting to be transported to a hospital in the southern United States that has run out of O2. Photo: John Moore / Getty Images / AFP The Covid crisis in the United States is exacerbated by “Talking Dead” patients with lungs destroyed by viruses that are oxygen deficient in southern states and cannot be continued without a ventilator. Hospitals in Florida, South Carolina, Texas, and Louisiana are struggling with a lack of oxygen, and one in Florida reports a horrifying trend among patients with lung injuries. The supply crisis in the southern United States follows a serious shortage of countries that threaten a “total collapse” of the healthcare system, such as India, South Africa, Indonesia, Nepal, Iran, Malaysia and the Philippines. Supply chain declines that are beginning to affect other aspects of southern state life are in line with the surprising new facts of delta mutant patients. “‘Talking Dead’ didn’t make sense until I saw it in person,” Dr. Ryan Smith, senior clinical office at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, told CNN. “It’s how quickly they become decompensated when they don’t have oxygen.

August 31, 2021



Australians are more worried about the work and mental health consequences of a pandemic than the virus surge. Serious distress regarding the effects of the blockade has been confirmed in a new national monopoly survey of 3114 Australians, with 44% suffering from their own or their family’s mental health in the last three months. It is clear that there is. More than half of schoolchildren’s parents fear that classroom closures will have a negative impact on their children’s education in the long run. This includes two-thirds of Victoria’s students spending nearly eight months on homeschooling since the start of the pandemic.

August 31, 2021



Victoria Together has curated a collection of ways to find Zen, from meditation and home workout videos to simple recipes.

