A runny nose and headache have been removed from the COVID Screener Symptom List for Daily Schools in Ontario

Ontario has reduced the symptoms of COVID-19, which requires children to stay home from school and day care, and removed runny nose and headaches from the list.

The state’s latest online screening tools list five categories of “most commonly associated with COVID-19” symptoms. They include fever and chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Children reporting any of these symptoms are to stay at home, quarantine, and seek a COVID-19 test.

A spokesman for the Health Minister confirmed that the runny nose had been removed from daily screening, but said that anyone with symptoms of the disease should stay home.

Some of the symptoms of people over the age of 18 who responded to the questionnaire have also been resolved. Eliminate symptoms of that age group include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose, sore throat, congestion, headache, abdominal pain, conjunctivitis, and frequent falls.

If, within 48 hours of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, an individual or someone in the household begins to experience mild viral symptoms such as headache, malaise, muscle aches, and joint pain, they may also attend school. I can do it.

Alexandra Hilken states that health units can provide further advice on quarantine requirements based on the status of COVID-19 in the area and whether individuals have been in contact with identified cases.

Earlier this month, the state’s top doctors narrowed down the school and day care screening list after hearing from parents about the confusion caused by related tests, showing that they would reduce cases with mild symptoms.

“We did a lot of testing for very mild symptoms, such as a runny nose, and found that we didn’t get many positives at the population level,” Dr. Kieran Moore said at a press conference on August 3. Told.

“Because the list of symptoms is small, there should be less need for testing. Hopefully, the percentage of positive tests will be higher, the impact on the family will be less, and the need for testing will be less.”

The Ontario school screening guidelines were revised several times during the pandemic.

The virus testing site reported a long line when the school opened last fall with strict screening requirements as the state saw an increase in cases.

Toronto Public Health also extended its program to keep children safe when they return to class, adding that “face-to-face learning is essential for children’s mental and physical well-being.” rice field.

TPH recommended additional measures to further reduce the spread of COVID-19. This encourages junior and senior kindergarten students to wear masks indoors and to practice physical distance in music classrooms where the virus can spread more easily. It is included.

TPH says it has partnered with Ontario Health, Chic Kids Hospital, and local hospital partners such as Women’s College Hospital and Michael Garon Hospital to provide school test support, including an extended takeaway test program.

“Our goal is to minimize confusion in the upcoming school year, as face-to-face learning is essential to the growth of adolescents,” said Dr. Irene de Villa, a medical officer of health. I’m doing it.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get vaccinated. Vaccination allows our community to be safe and allow students to stay in school for direct learning. Is the best way to do it. “

As of August 26, the city states that 81% of residents between the ages of 12 and 17 started vaccination and 70% received both vaccinations.