Covid-19: This is a way to prevent the deaths of another 100,000 people by December, Fauci says.





“Both are completely predictable, but completely preventable,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. .. “We know that there are vaccine tools to turn this around.”

About 80 million eligible Americans have not yet been vaccinated-the very group that can help turn the pandemic around, Forch said.

“Just vaccination of those people can do it efficiently and quickly. That’s why people just set aside ideological, political, or other differences and vaccinate. It’s very important now in this crisis of being, “he said. Said.

The average number of newly reported infectious diseases is 155,000 per day, and many hospitals are buckling under the weight of another surge.

Many hospitals reported across the South last week Oxygen deficiency Hospitalization due to virus is increasing. These hospitalizations include pediatric patients, which have increased since students returned to classrooms in some areas. Thousands of children were quarantined Having been infected with Covid-19 over the past week, staff, teachers, and parents are considering safety measures, making the start of the school year uncertain. Data presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Advisor on Monday showed that unvaccinated people were hospitalized 16 times more often than vaccinated people. “This seems to strongly indicate that the current epidemic curve we see actually reflects the failure of vaccination, not the failure of vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew F. Daily. The (AICP) meeting mentioned at the CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board. Potential vaccines for children under 12 in the coming months Vaccines are currently the best defense against the spread of the virus, but have not yet been approved for people under the age of 12. For these children, masking and vaccination of adults and teens around them is their only protection. But that may change in the coming months. Pfizer is working to file useful data Approve the vaccine Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former member of the US Food and Drug Administration, told CBS on Sunday about people between the ages of 5 and 11. Pfizer board member Gottlieb said pharmaceutical companies may be in a position to submit data for approval “at some point in September.” He further stated that Pfizer could submit an application for an emergency use authorization for this age group “as early as October.” “We have to throw as much as we can,” Gottlieb said on Sunday at CBS’s Ed O’Keefe to minimize schoolchildren’s cases. “Until there was solid evidence of what worked and what didn’t, it could have been effective in controlling outbreaks in school, and perhaps last year. I don’t think it’s necessary to lift the mitigation and enter the school year. “Adding measures such as frequent tests and putting students in social pods is probably the two most effective things a school can take. It’s a big step, “he explained. Schools that have been successful in mitigating the spread include schools that frequently test when positive cases are detected, contact traces, and set quarantine protocols. “The use of masks and improved ventilation are also very important, and finally, vaccination of children. Approximately 50% of children eligible for vaccination are vaccinated. There is still much more that can be done there. More information that parents are trying to encourage their children to vaccinate, “Gottlieb added. Fouch reiterated those feelings when he told CNN on Sunday that he would support his next mission. School children to be vaccinated The FDA must approve the use of vaccines under the age of 12. “I believe it’s a good idea to require vaccines for children to go to school,” Forch said. He pointed out that this would not be out of the question and said the school had already implemented many vaccination obligations. “This is not new. In many places in schools, especially public schools, if you really want to accept children, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. Therefore, this is not new, children We need vaccinations to come to school, “he explained. Boosters and treatments Those who are already vaccinated may need booster shots to combat the epidemic of new variants. According to Fouch, those who received a second shot eight months ago from the week of September 20 are eligible for a third shot, stating that they have flexibility in planning based on available data. must. On Wednesday, Pfizer began submitting data to the FDA for approval of a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Pfizer officials said on Monday that they plan to obtain data from trials on the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine booster by late September or early October. Dr. William C. Gruber, senior vice president of clinical research and development for vaccines at the company, has data on AICP from Public Health England, Israel, etc., which may reduce vaccine efficacy over time and boost it. But the company wants to provide controlled research on booster effectiveness. “I’m thinking of some sort of late September-October time frame to be able to actually demonstrate the nature of efficacy,” he said. Many hospitals are facing increased hospitalizations and reduced supplies, so a third dose is possible, increasing in the South as follows: Available oxygen -An important factor in treating people infected with the virus-has been reduced. Mary Mayhue, President and CEO, said: I told CNN of the Florida Hospital Association. “Hospitals use three to four times as much oxygen as they normally use,” she added. Another ongoing challenge in the fight against Covid False alarm In its latest example, there are people taking antiparasitic drugs to fight the virus. Fouch urged those considering taking the drug Ivermectin -It is used to treat parasites such as human worms and lice, and is used by veterinarians to exterminate large animals-to avoid it. “Don’t do that,” he said on Sunday at CNN’s “Union State.” “There is no evidence that it works and it can be potentially toxic … in people who went to the Poison Control Center because they got sick after taking the drug at a ridiculous dose. There is no clinical evidence to indicate that this works. “ The CDC has already issued a warning about the drug, stating that reports of serious illnesses caused by the drug are increasing in toxicology centers. Texas Kindergarten to High Schools have surpassed the highest Covid-19 week total since last year According to the Texas Department of Health, 20,256 students and 7,488 employees tested positive for Covid-19 throughout the Texas district, which returned to school in August. That’s 0.38% of the state’s 5,340,108 students and 0.93% of the 800,078 employees. Last week alone, 14,033 students tested positive for Covid-19 across the state, surpassing the highest weekly total for the previous school year. In contrast, at the peak of last year’s school year, the state reported a total of 10,487 Covid-19 cases among students during the week leading up to January 10. Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, has isolated the entire campus for two weeks to “delay” Covid-19’s spread to students’ bodies. According to the university’s Covid dashboard, there are currently 159 active cases-124 students and 35 staff. It makes up about 0.55% of the university’s total population. The university has announced that it will move indoor classes online and will not hold large indoor rallies during the “temporary mitigation period” from today to September 10, which is a “campus-wide blockade.” I emphasized that it is not.

CNN’s Madeline Holcombe, Kristen Holmes, Virginia Laingmaid, Mallory Simon, and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

