590% surge in Texas toxicology calls for ivermectin

Claim: In Texas, the use of horse and cattle anthelmintics has boosted toxic control calls by 550%.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate the country, many remain unprotected from it due to false information about vaccines. Some people are treated on their own, using antiparasitic drugs primarily for livestock.

“In Texas, toxic calls from people taking horse and cattle anthelmintics have skyrocketed by 550%. We live in the stupidest timeline.” August 27 Facebook post Read.

post Send on Twitter, Has about 10,000 retweets and over 60,000 likes. On Facebook, it was shared over 2,000 times in a few days.

The claim is true. Some have worked on injecting or consuming a livestock anthelmintic called ivermectin to treat or soothe COVID-19. Ivermectin has not been proven to be able to treat or prevent COVID-19, causing a reaction that has spurred a call for toxicology control.