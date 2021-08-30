Mayo Clinic Study: Antibody Treatment Reduces Hospitalization





A new study shows the types of treatment that can significantly reduce the chances of hospitalization for patients at high risk for COVID-19.

Rochester, Minnesota — A new Mayo Clinic study shows that a combination of monoclonal antibody treatments helps keep more at-risk patients out of the hospital when infected with mild to moderate COVID-19. Observational studies were conducted from December to early April 2020. Nearly 1,400 Mayo Clinic patients were enrolled in the study — half of them received a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab. The US Food and Drug Administration Emergency use authorization A combination of drugs used in November 2020 for patients 12 years and older who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. Related: Live Update: COVID Hospital Bed Use, Minnesota Cases Still High The risk of hospitalization includes not only patients over the age of 65, but also patients with medical conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease. Mayo Clinic study The combination of monoclonal antibody treatments has been found to reduce the risk of hospitalization by 60% to 70%. Even those who needed to be hospitalized were less likely to be hospitalized or die in the ICU. “This is a laboratory-made protein. It’s very specific … that’s why we call it a monoclonal,” said Raymund, an expert in Mayo Clinic infections and a senior author of research.・ Dr. Razonable explained. “This is an antibody that binds to the virus, and when it binds to the virus, it can prevent subsequent infections of human cells, because it improves patients faster and does not progress to serious illnesses that require hospitalization. I think there is. “” Dr. Razonable said a single intravenous infusion would take about 20 minutes. The patient is then kept for an hour to observe potential side effects, but they are rare, he said. If symptoms are mild to moderate, administration should be done as soon as possible. Related: Experimental COVID treatment given to Trump obtains FDA emergency permit “Get tested as soon as an individual experiences possible symptoms of COVID. If positive, contact your local health care provider or local hospital to see if this is a treatment available to you. Check it out, “Razonable said. “If COVID progresses to be considered severe and you need to go to the emergency department or be hospitalized, this monoclonal antibody will fail. Therefore, to make COVID most effective, to the patient as soon as possible. Treatment. ” Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy is underutilized. According to Dr. Razonable, treatment is effective against delta mutants. With the current surge, states like Florida are now offering it on pop-up sites. However, this treatment does not replace vaccination with COVID-19. “Vaccination is still highly recommended. These monoclonal antibodies are temporary. Patients get better faster because they have immediate effects, but these antibodies are eventually eliminated from the body. , Long-term protection is not provided, but vaccines are provided, “Dr. Razonable said. Related: Yes, many people are vaccinated at the fair. This is the reason. The Mayo Clinic has sites that offer this treatment to Mankato, Cannon Falls, Albert Lee and Rochester. There are other sites throughout the state. The Minnesota Department of Health has the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform (MNRAP) for the treatment of COVID-19. This is an online tool that connects people with healthcare providers with COVID-19 medications. For more information on monoclonal antibody therapy Website Please fill in Screening process.. According to Dr. Razonable, if a Mayo Clinic patient is positive for COVID-19 and is eligible for this treatment, the Mayo Clinic will contact and provide it. Currently, about 60% of patients accept it. He hopes this new study will increase those rates, “we want to get more because we know it works in the long run.” Stated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kare11.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/mayo-clinic-antibody-treatment-reduces-hospitalization-among-high-risk-covid-19-patients/89-188fef66-4972-46f6-ac63-a79d31901c09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos