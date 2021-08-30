Covid 19 Coronavirus Australia: New South Wales, Victoria Faces Long Blockage

Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Beregiclican, has set a record high for Covid-19 cases in the state.Video / Sky News Australia

Residents tired of the New South Wales blockade are now said to begin to relax their restrictions once the goal of immunizing 70-80% of their population is achieved. increase.

This is an important message not only from New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Beregicrian, but also from the Doherty Institute, who created the modeling to support that goal.

But in a cool interview with Network 10 last night, clinical epidemiologist Nancy Baxter said it wasn’t possible while the number of cases in New South Wales continued to skyrocket.

“I think the Dougherty model offers a very reasonable path if you’re at the level of Covid where you can do contact tracing,” she said. “And what we’ve seen is that contact tracing is much more difficult in Delta.

Baxter said, “Delta must be faster. You have to do a lot because someone infected with Delta can infect someone and others can take over it within 24-36 hours. You have to. It’s faster with contact tracing … You can’t do that in 200, 300, 400 cases. You need a few cases to do that. “

She explained that opening is reasonable in areas where vaccination is 70% and the number of cases is low, but NSW does not meet that criterion.

“They don’t have those options because this isn’t where New South Wales is,” she said. “70 percent [of the eligible population] In reality, it is only 56 percent of the population. So this is important. Almost half of the people are unprotected, “says Baxter.

Achieving the 70% goal will make it easier for contact tracers to manage outbreaks, she said, but NSW will significantly relax restrictions when new daily cases can reach 2000. You can not.

Sydney has been closed since late June.Photo / Getty Images

Victoria

Baxter also issued a chilling warning to Victoria, suggesting that the state could easily follow in the footsteps of New South Wales.

“I think it’s important to look back a bit and think about the location of NSW five or six weeks ago. Five or six weeks ago I put it in my notebook. There were 78 NSWs,” she said. Told.

Related article

“So it’s unlikely that it’s grown that big, but now what Melbourne has to do is stop it from becoming New South Wales, and now we’re on the perfect path. There are still so many mysterious incidents and contagious chains that I don’t really understand. “

Victoria today recorded 76 new local cases of Covid-19, 31 of which are unrelated to the current outbreak.

Professor Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer of Victoria.Photo / Getty Images

State health officials acknowledge that daily Covid cases may not be reduced to zero if current outbreaks continue to expand.

This number was previously the goal of the authorities when considering the end of the blockade.

Victoria’s chief health officer, Professor Brett Sutton, said Monday that it was impossible to know if the state could eliminate new cases again.

“Aggressive repression strategies are fairly clear through the country’s cabinet,” he said.

“If possible, we’re doing our best to keep these numbers down to zero health care, but if, despite all we’re doing, the numbers continue to grow. , There is no absurd hope. “

The state-wide blockade, which was scheduled to end on Thursday, is now being extended indefinitely.