How do I need to space the flu vaccine from the COVID-19 booster shots?





Charlottesville, Virginia (WVIR)-As COVID-19 surges in early fall, many health professionals are also waiting for the potential for a nasty flu season. A COVID-19 booster shot may be needed at about the same time that the flu vaccine is given in late fall. The CDC guidance states that both shots can be taken at the same time. But UVA health infections expert Dr. Birpetri says it’s not a bad idea to keep them apart. “It’s probably a coincidence for many to need a COVID booster at the same time they get the flu vaccine,” he said. Dr. Petri suggests scheduling the shots on different dates in case one of the shots is adversely affected. “One of the reasons we don’t inoculate both at the same time is that if you have an allergic reaction, such as urticaria, you don’t know if it’s due to the COVID vaccine or the flu vaccine, so do both at the same time. That’s part of the reason why it’s not, “Dr. Petri said. Contrary to popular belief, Dr. Petri says neither COVID-19 shots nor flu shots are “live virus” vaccines, so don’t worry. This year’s flu shot is 4-valent and protects against 4 types of flu. “Last year, some were for 3 shares and some were for 4 shares, which was a bit confusing. Now there’s great uniformity,” says Dr. Petri. He says it’s best to get a flu shot sometime between September and November. “I think the flu is a bit like a wildcard,” Petri said. “The ideal time to vaccinate is from September to November, as the flu season is expected to begin around Christmas and last until March or April.” Petri is also urging people over the age of 65 to seek a stronger flu vaccine for better protection. He says this is unnoticed by many as an option. “Every year, people over the age of 65 have a 1 in 600 chance of dying from the flu and pneumonia,” said Dr. Petri. “If you’re 65 or older, you need to get a strong flu vaccine that contains four times as much vaccine as it has been shown to be highly protective.” Dr. Petri says he is already ready to take millions of doses and should not be short of flu shots. Copyright 2021 WVIR. all rights reserved. Do you have any ideas for the story?Send us news tips here..

