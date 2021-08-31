Victoria records 76 COVID-19 cases and Daniel Andrews announces extended blockade





In Victoria, COVID-19 infections increased further as Prime Minister Daniel Andrews confirmed Thursday that “there were too many incidents” and then waited for an announcement on how long the state’s blockade would be extended. I am.

The Ministry of Health announced that Victoria has recorded 76 cases acquired locally on Tuesday. Forty-five of the new infections are associated with known outbreaks, and the other 31 are classified as “mystery” cases. Results come from over 50,000 tests, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 841. More detailed information will be provided in the morning at the daily COVID-19 press conference starting at 11:15 am. In Victoria, the number of cases of COVID-19 decreased from Sunday to Monday, and 73 local infections occurred on Monday. Of the new cases, 52 are associated with existing outbreaks, 21 of which are under investigation. At least 24 infections were isolated for the duration of the complete infection. On Monday, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton described the outbreak of Delta in Victoria as “mostly controlled,” but the mysterious case still involves the health team. “Most of the outbreaks are controlled, but mystery incidents continue among other related incidents, especially in areas where mystery incidents occur, such as Hobsons Bay, Wyndham, and Hume municipalities,” he said. Said. “They present a challenge to all of us in terms of changing future limits.” Professor Sutton continued to emphasize the importance of moving forward to test whether people experienced the most minor symptoms to help tracer contracts. He added a health team and plans for a period to extend the blockade after the government said there were “too many incidents” to consider opening as planned by Prime Minister Daniel Andrews on Thursday. Is still finalized. Andrews has announced that the state’s sixth blockade will be extended beyond September 2 as incidents continue to grow in the community. “Today we see too many cases to seriously consider opening later this week,” he said at a COVID-19 press conference on Sunday. “You can’t open a Victorian community in just a few days.” The prime minister said he would announce changes to the current limits later this week. Join us at Sky News Australia from 11am for a live Victorian COVID-19 press conference.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/victoria-records-76-locally-acquired-covid19-cases-as-lockdown-announcement-looms/news-story/ba1e28559d2c9cb8080af30e6ad0768a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos