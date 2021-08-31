Ross County’s COVID cases increased by 325 this week and deaths increased by one





A surge in new coronavirus cases in Ohio during the week ending Sunday, with 30,909 reported, an increase of 45.6%. Last week there were 21,227 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio ranks 27th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 5.4% from the previous week, with 1,086,936 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country’s population, Ohio had 2.84% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 39 states had more cases last week than last week. Ross County reported 325 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 186 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 7,784 cases and 167 deaths have been reported. Pike County reported 210 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 93 cases and 1 death were reported. Through the pandemic, 2,881 cases and 38 deaths have been reported. Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in Pike County, with 756 cases per 100,000 people per week. 751 Highland County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Franklin County added the newest cases overall, with 2,736 cases. Kaiyahoga County, 2,275 cases. And Montgomery County, 1,865. Weekly cases increased in 85 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Franklin, Montgomery and Kaiyahoga counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Ohio ranks 38th in the state, with the percentage of people vaccinated at least once, with 52.4% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 61.6%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Ohio reported an additional 137,974 vaccinations, including 66,854 initial doses. Last week, the state received 134,739 vaccines, including 70,017 initial doses. Overall, Ohio reported a total of 11,602,682 doses. Throughout Ohio, cases declined in three counties, the most in Columbiana County, from 280 a week ago to 249. In Sandusky County, 138 out of 143. In Patnam County, 63 out of 66 cases. In Ohio, 110 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, zero deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,211,895 people have been coronavirus-positive and 20,799 have died from the disease in Ohio, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 38,796,746 people are positive and 637,531 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases nationwide USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, August 29th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 3,916

Week before: 3,779

4 weeks ago: 2,417 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 130,817

Week before: 126,409

4 weeks ago: 83,804 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

