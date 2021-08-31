Children’s Hospital issues plea to protect children from COVID-19 – NBC Connecticut





Leaders of children’s hospitals across the country, including parts of Connecticut, have issued petition to protect children from COVID-19. Currently, ICUs, especially in southern children’s hospitals, are flooded with COVID-19 patients in a delta-type epidemic. “Children get sick when they come to the hospital with COVID,” said Jim Schmerling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Children. The hospital joined Yale New Haven Children’s and dozens of children’s hospitals nationwide and pleaed to protect children. “There is so much controversy and misinformation all over the country that puts children at greater risk,” Shmerling said. In a national campaign, the group is calling on everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated. Second, everyone needs to wear a mask, especially in large groups and schools. And finally, people have to keep social distance and hand washing. “We have a duty to protect each other, especially our children,” Schmarling said. Connecticut Children expects a very active winter when children can be exposed to COVID and the flu. The hospital is already quite busy with the respiratory virus that is prevalent this summer. Children’s hospital groups across the country say they are under unprecedented stress due to COVID cases, respiratory illness, and demand for mental health services. As a result, they are urging President Biden to send federal funding to help the pandemic increase staff costs. Among the active parents is Gabriel Pierre, who works in the NICU and sees a baby infected with the virus. “I have taken precautions that I must take and I hope that I and my children can stay safe,” said Pierre of Manchester. The three mothers – Hartford’s Sherelgan – comfort the children’s need to wear masks at the start of this week’s lessons. “I was nervous at first, but I’ve been doing it all the time last year, so I’m pretty used to it now,” Gunn said.

