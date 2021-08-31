Do you go under the knife to lose weight? – Manila Breaking News

Health
Everything You Need to Know About Weight Loss Surgery to Treat Obesity
Globally, the prevalence of obesity is a concern. By 2025, the World Obesity Federation predicts that the prevalence of obesity worldwide will reach 18% for men and 21% for women. One-third of obesity cases worldwide come from the United States, China, Brazil, India, and Russia.
Although the Philippines is not included in the five countries, Filipinos cannot escape the threat of this chronic recurrent disease. In fact, the World Obesity Federation gives the country a national obesity risk score of 6 out of 10, indicating a moderate risk.
Obese people are at increased risk of death, gallbladder problems, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, cancer, coronary heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol, blood sugar, and triglyceride levels. increase. In addition, obesity reduces quality of life. It not only affects mental and emotional health, but also causes general pain and pain.
Obesity is primarily caused by a number of factors, including an imbalance between energy intake and excretion. Simply put, if you consume more calories from your food than you consume through physical activity and your body’s overall energy production, you gain weight.
The following causes are environmental factors. We live in an obese society and are in an environment where we can gain weight if we do not control our lifestyle. The food part is bigger than it was 30 years ago. Technological progress and time pressure support a sedentary lifestyle.
Genetics also plays a role in increasing the risk of obesity in individuals, but do not use genes as an excuse to accept fate or take your fingers off to prevent it. You can choose a healthier lifestyle to achieve and maintain a healthy weight range. After all, not everyone who has an oncogene will get cancer. Unfortunately, inheriting more fat cells from your ancestors doesn’t make you obese overnight.
Proper diet and regular physical activity are top priority interventions in combating obesity. However, these natural methods may not be sufficient to effectively lose weight to reduce the negative health effects of obesity.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has set the standard for individuals who can undergo weight loss surgery to treat obesity. Weight loss surgery involves manipulating the digestive system to achieve weight loss. However, this procedure is not intended for everyone who simply has a desire to lose weight. The NIH criteria are suitable for patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, or for patients with BMI 35 who have comorbidity or pre-existing medical conditions.
There are many types of weight loss surgery and weight loss surgery, but these are the most common.
Laparoscopically adjustable gastric banding requires the placement of a foreign body (adjustable band) on top of the stomach to create a very small stomach. Patients now have a smaller reservoir for food, so they reduce their overall food intake to promote weight loss. A port is placed under the skin and acts as a needle insertion site where the doctor can adjust the band accordingly. Adherence to the diet is important to prevent overeating of the esophagus and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as acid reflux disease.
Sleeve gastrectomy is the most popular type. Approximately 80% of the stomach is removed, leaving only a small portion of the tubular structure. This type of surgery does more than reduce food intake due to the size of the stomach. It also reduces the production of the appetite-promoting hormone ghrelin, resulting in a significant reduction in the desire to eat. Complications such as obstruction, hypoglycemia, malnutrition, undernourishment, GERD, hernias and vomiting can occur.
Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery results in greater weight loss and better comorbidity results compared to the other two types. However, there is an increased risk of obstruction, adhesions, and ulcers. It can also exacerbate GERD. This procedure bypasses most of the stomach and the first part of the intestine, causing a complication called dumping syndrome.
Dumping syndrome is caused by the rapid “dumping” or deposition of undigested food in the intestines. Patients experience palpitation, fainting, sweating, hunger, tremors, nausea, cramps, abdominal pain, dizziness, and diarrhea immediately after eating.
After surgery, the patient is hydrated as a nourishment. Hydration is prioritized. The diet progresses from clear to completely liquid from day 2 to day 14. Softly blended foods from protein sources, well-cooked vegetables, and soft fruits are introduced by the third week. At week 4, the patient is given some complex carbohydrates and a solid diet within acceptable limits.
Weight loss surgery is promising for long-term obesity treatment, but initially comes at a cost to the patient. Consider going under the knife? If you are suffering from obesity, talk to your doctor about your options.
