Low sodium alternatives to salt reduce the risk of stroke





Replacing salt with a low-sodium alternative reduces the risk of stroke in people with high blood pressure or previous strokes, according to the latest study published today at the ESC Congress 2021 in a hotline session. Published in New England Journal of Medicine. Both increased sodium intake and decreased potassium intake are associated with increased risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease and premature death. Alternative salts that replace some of the normal salt sodium chloride with potassium chloride have been shown to lower blood pressure, but their effects on heart disease, stroke, and death were unknown. In addition, there was concern that it could cause hyperkalemia in people with chronic kidney disease that could lead to cardiac arrhythmias and sudden death. The Salt Substitute and Stroke Study (SSaSS) compared the effects of sodium salt substitutes and conventional salts on stroke, cardiovascular events, mortality, and clinical hyperkalemia. SSaSS was an open cluster randomized trial that enrolled participants between April 2014 and January 2015. Participants were adults with a previous stroke or over 60 years of age and poorly controlled blood pressure. The test was conducted in 600 villages in rural areas of five provinces in China. Two counties within each state are selected to represent the level of socio-economic development of the province’s local counties. About 35 people were hired from each village, and a total of 20,995 people participated. Participants were cluster-randomized at a ratio of 1: 1 per village to the provision of salt substitutes or continued use of regular salt. Participants in the intervention village will be given free salt substitutes (about 75% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride) instead of regular salt and should be used for all dishes, seasonings and food preservation. Was advised. They were also encouraged to use salt alternatives more sparingly than previously used salt to maximize sodium reduction. Sufficient alternative salt was provided to meet the needs of the entire household (about 20 g per person per day). Control Village participants continued their normal habits. The average age of participants was 65.4 years, with 49.5% being female. About 72.6% had a history of stroke and 88.4% had a history of hypertension. During an average follow-up of 4.74 years, more than 3,000 had strokes, more than 4,000 died, and more than 5,000 had major cardiovascular events.The risk of stroke was reduced with alternative salts compared to regular salts (29.14 vs. 33.65 per 1,000 patient years; rate ratio) [RR] 0.86; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.77 to 0.96; p = 0.006). For secondary outcomes, major cardiovascular events (non-fatal stroke, non-fatal acute coronary syndrome, vascular death) were reduced by alternative salts (49.09 vs. 56.29 per 1,000 patient years; RR 0.87; 95% CI 0.80–0.94). P <0.001) Similar to total mortality (39.27 vs. 44.61 per 1,000 patient years; RR 0.88; 95% CI 0.82–0.95; p <0.001). In terms of safety, there was no increased risk of serious adverse events resulting from clinical hyperkalemia with salt substitutes compared to regular salts (3.35 vs. 3.30 per 1,000 patient years; RR 1.04). 95% CI 0.80–1.37; p = 0.76). No other risks were identified. This study provides clear evidence of interventions that can be performed very quickly at a very low cost. Recent modeling studies conducted in China predict that if salt substitutes prove to be effective, they can avoid 365,000 strokes and 461,000 premature deaths each year in China. We have now shown that it is effective, and these are benefits only for China. Salt alternatives can be used by billions of people with even greater benefits. “ Bruce Neal, Australia, Sydney, George Global Health Institute Principal Researcher Professor “The test results are particularly exciting because salt substitution is one of the few practical ways to achieve the changes in salt that people eat. Other salt reduction interventions achieve large and lasting effects. I had a hard time. “ “Importantly, alternative salt is very easy to manufacture and not expensive. A kilo of regular salt that lasts for several months costs about US $ 1.08 in China. The price of one kilo of alternative salt is 1.62. / kg, “he said. “Adding large amounts of salt during food cooking and cooking is primarily for low-income and disadvantaged people. This may reduce the health inequality associated with cardiovascular disease with salt substitutes. Means that there is. “ sauce: European Society of Cardiology Journal reference: Neil, B. , et al. (2021) Effect of salt substitutes on cardiovascular events and death (SSaSS). New England Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2105675..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210830/Low-sodium-alternative-for-salt-lowers-stroke-risk.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos