Covid-19 antibodies in the majority of the population may not mean immunity

Preliminary findings of a new national seroprevalence study by the Ministry of Health 68.6% of the country’s population We have already developed an antibody against Covid-19.

The latest findings from this study, for which no detailed report has yet been published, show that SARS-CoV-2 is widespread in the community and that the steps taken to break the chain of infection are inadequate, 3 minutes. Two or more of indicate that they are not effective. The country’s population is already infected before August 14.

By conducting such a large survey of the general public, public health agencies can be aware of the spread of the infection in their communities, especially during a pandemic. More than 10,700 people died..

But on Sunday, a statement by the Ministry of Health outlining preliminary findings on antibody and vaccine efficacy was misleading, according to public health experts, who said it was dangerous to draw conclusions in a hurry.

“I don’t know the percentage of antibodies … or whether it’s effective against delta variants of the virus that’s currently circulating in the community,” said an assistant professor at Kathmandu University who served under the community. Dr. Dipesh Tamrakar said. The medical school at Dhulikhel Hospital told the post.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Health also said similar levels of antibodies to people living in all three geographic regions of all seven states, mountains, hills, basins, villages and towns, all genders, occupations and groups. Was found.

Health ministry officials said the recent decline in new cases could be the reason why two-thirds of the population is already infected with the virus, leaving the risk of a large outbreak of the new infection low. It states that there is.

However, doctors say it is impossible to develop the same level of antibody in all seven states across the country, and in all three geographic regions, towns and villages, and people of all ages.

“Nowhere else in the world has similar levels of antibodies been developed in all age groups,” says Tamrakar. “”Studies show It (development of antibody levels) depends on age, which is a proven fact. “

Several countries, including the United States, take a third dose Booster shot For people with weakened immunity.

“I don’t know if the antibody will work against new variants of the virus,” Dr. Prabat Adikali, an infectious disease and critical care expert, told Post. “To do that, we need a neutralization test that we haven’t done yet.”

Neutralizing antibodies are antibodies that protect cells from pathogens, which are the causes of disease. They are naturally produced by the body as part of the immune response, and their production is caused by both infection and vaccination against the infection.

according to who, Available scientific data suggest that in most people, the immune response is strong and protective against reinfection for at least 6-8 months after infection (strong scientific evidence). The longest follow-up is currently about 8 months).

People with mild or asymptomatic infections tend to have lower antibody levels than people with severe illness. Some studies have suggested that decreased antibody levels occur within the first few months of infection.

After a ministry statement on the seroprevalence survey, some soon say that the country is approaching herd immunity. This is a situation in which the majority of the community is immune to the disease, causing the spread of the disease. The chances of being person-to-person are low.

Experts do not agree.

Dr. Sher Bahadur Pun, a virologist and head of the clinical research unit at the Sklarazi Tropical Infectious Diseases Hospital, said: post.

According to a statement from the ministry, doctors say that 10 percent of the fully vaccinated population and 20 percent of those who receive the first dose do not have antibodies. According to them, this means that they can be infected, terrible, and even deadly.

Vaccination is the best way to protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection, but some studies show existing ones Vaccines are not very effective There is a debate about managing booster shots for delta variants.

The Ministry of Health said that delta variants of the virus are responsible for the ongoing infection nationwide. Past whole-genome studies have also shown that delta variants of highly infectious viruses are widespread throughout the country.

“This study shows that people in all three geographic regions and all seven states have similar levels of antibodies,” said Dr. Samir Kumar Adikali, co-spokesman for the Ministry of Health. I told the post. “This study shows that many people have antibodies, which may mean that large-scale outbreaks may not be seen immediately.”

However, Adhikari acknowledges that the immunity generated by natural infections declines after a period of time, and public health measures are still appropriate.

To date, 5,317,483 people have been vaccinated for the first time (17.7%) and 4,396,402 (14.65%) have been completely vaccinated.

“Because the coronavirus continues to mutate, immunity from one mutant may not protect an individual from another deadly mutant,” Pan said. “The risk has not been mitigated at all. Authorities should still focus on precautionary measures.”

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, recently said that Covid-19 in India may have been infected in some way. Endemic stageIf you have a low or medium level infection.

Doctors say the situation will be different in Nepal once the virus enters the endemic stage in India.

On Monday, 1,902 people tested positive for the 11,892 polymerase chain reaction, and 393 tested positive for 4,341 antigens.

The positive rate is about 16 percent.

Doctors say the reduced number of tests may be the reason for the small number of new cases. Today, thousands of healthy people traveling abroad are undergoing daily inspections. The actual situation of Covid-19, as the Ministry of Health’s daily report also includes test results from people seeking tests to obtain the “negative reports” needed to fly abroad for study abroad or work. There is confusion about.

“Infection rates have been fairly constant for several months and positive rates have remained at around 15 percent,” said Pun. “I don’t know the exact size of the spread, but Covid-19 could be prevalent in our country as well.”