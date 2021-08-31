West Nile fever withstands “typical” August peaks, so abandoned areas warn residents

The danger of West Nile virus is currently in the midst of its annual peak, and it is important to take precautions, says Dave Zazra in the North Shore Mosquito Eradication District.

The area, which covers part of the 14 northern suburbs, calls the current human risk of transmission “moderate,” but the Cook County Public Health Service, which represents the entire Cook County suburb, has taken the risk. Labeled “high”. Mosquito traps collected in the county over the past two weeks have been tested positive for West Nile virus.

The affected area holds data based on samples collected from traps throughout the area, so the virus follows a predictable route in most summers in the area. Sample positive rates also exceeded 50% in 2020 and 2018.

“This is usually the time when the West Nile virus peaks and we should see a decline in the coming weeks,” he said. “… The graph looks scary. It was a really average year. The West Nile virus is endemic to the region.”

According to the North Shore Mosquito Eradication Area, the Vector Index measures the risk of West Nile virus to humans.

District data are similar to the previous year, but both abundance (the amount of mosquitoes in traps) and vector index (the formula for calculating risk to humans) tend to exceed the 10-year average. According to the size of the district, the 10-year average vector index peaked at 1.5, but this year it reached 1.8, which is still a “moderate” risk.

Throughout the district, 67% (or 76 traps) of the 113 samples collected from August 14th to 20th were virus positive. The total included two of Kenilworth’s three traps, two of Northfield’s six, one of both Wilmette and Winnetka’s three, and one of Glencoe. 19 of Skokie’s 26 traps and 26 of Evanston’s 36 were also positive in the test.

So far, there have been 17 positive traps in Northfield, 15 in Wilmette, 8 in Kenilworth, 4 in Glencoe and 2 in Winnetka this summer.

A table of West Nile-positive mosquito traps in the area during this week (August 14-20) and summer. | North Shore Mosquito Extermination Area

Cook County reported one human case of West Nile virus this year, and Zazra said it was from the district of his organization in June.

Most years, he said, the district has recorded three to five human cases of West Nile virus.

If the resident notices a lot of mosquitoes near the house, Harmful area Check the area.

Zazra said that every year, when he diagnoses a problem area, he finds water standing nearby. Often in unusual locations.

“One thing I’ve noticed is that anything that can hold water holds it. We’re not kidding,” he said. “We see it in field inspections and home inspections. If it’s not the house itself, it’s another house nearby. We handle it and throw away the water. This year basically it’s There were many. “

He said the criminal could be a “wheelbarrow, a saucer under the planter, a clogged gutter,” or even an unfixed tarpaulin.

He said that the higher the temperature, the faster the mosquitoes mature and the more difficult it is to treat the problem.

Zazra also believes that adult mosquitoes are more resistant to traditional repellents and treatments, making early larval treatment even more important.

Still, the best thing an individual can do is to use an EPA-certified repellent on exposed skin.

