Health
West Nile fever withstands “typical” August peaks, so abandoned areas warn residents
The danger of West Nile virus is currently in the midst of its annual peak, and it is important to take precautions, says Dave Zazra in the North Shore Mosquito Eradication District.
The area, which covers part of the 14 northern suburbs, calls the current human risk of transmission “moderate,” but the Cook County Public Health Service, which represents the entire Cook County suburb, has taken the risk. Labeled “high”. Mosquito traps collected in the county over the past two weeks have been tested positive for West Nile virus.
The affected area holds data based on samples collected from traps throughout the area, so the virus follows a predictable route in most summers in the area. Sample positive rates also exceeded 50% in 2020 and 2018.
“This is usually the time when the West Nile virus peaks and we should see a decline in the coming weeks,” he said. “… The graph looks scary. It was a really average year. The West Nile virus is endemic to the region.”
District data are similar to the previous year, but both abundance (the amount of mosquitoes in traps) and vector index (the formula for calculating risk to humans) tend to exceed the 10-year average. According to the size of the district, the 10-year average vector index peaked at 1.5, but this year it reached 1.8, which is still a “moderate” risk.
Throughout the district, 67% (or 76 traps) of the 113 samples collected from August 14th to 20th were virus positive. The total included two of Kenilworth’s three traps, two of Northfield’s six, one of both Wilmette and Winnetka’s three, and one of Glencoe. 19 of Skokie’s 26 traps and 26 of Evanston’s 36 were also positive in the test.
So far, there have been 17 positive traps in Northfield, 15 in Wilmette, 8 in Kenilworth, 4 in Glencoe and 2 in Winnetka this summer.
Cook County reported one human case of West Nile virus this year, and Zazra said it was from the district of his organization in June.
Most years, he said, the district has recorded three to five human cases of West Nile virus.
If the resident notices a lot of mosquitoes near the house, Harmful area Check the area.
Zazra said that every year, when he diagnoses a problem area, he finds water standing nearby. Often in unusual locations.
“One thing I’ve noticed is that anything that can hold water holds it. We’re not kidding,” he said. “We see it in field inspections and home inspections. If it’s not the house itself, it’s another house nearby. We handle it and throw away the water. This year basically it’s There were many. “
He said the criminal could be a “wheelbarrow, a saucer under the planter, a clogged gutter,” or even an unfixed tarpaulin.
He said that the higher the temperature, the faster the mosquitoes mature and the more difficult it is to treat the problem.
Zazra also believes that adult mosquitoes are more resistant to traditional repellents and treatments, making early larval treatment even more important.
Still, the best thing an individual can do is to use an EPA-certified repellent on exposed skin.
Records is a non-profit, non-partisan local news site funded by the community. Our public service work can be read freely.
To support responsible community news Subscriber..
Have you already subscribed?You can make Donate anytime.
Sources
2/ https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/2021/08/31/as-west-nile-endures-typical-august-peak-abatement-district-warns-residents/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]