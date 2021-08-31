Infusion reduces COVID hospitalization by 60-70% – Twin Cities





A study from Rochester, Minnesota-May York Clinic provided additional evidence that early outpatient injection of monoclonal antibodies (mABs) could dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization for high-risk patients after being diagnosed with COVID-19. .. The study, published Monday in the Lancet Journal EClinical Medicine, compared the outcomes of approximately 700 patients treated between December 2020 and April 2021 with the outcomes of 700 control patients. Manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron. This study evaluated patients a few weeks after outpatient treatment. Although 3% to nearly 5% of the non-drug group were hospitalized, just over 1% of the treated group were found to require inpatient treatment. As a result, monoclonal antibodies reported lower ICU admission and mortality in hospitalized patients, with a 60-70% reduction in relative risk and reduced hospitalization, according to the report of this study. “This is exciting,” says Mayo Infectious Diseases expert and research co-author Dr. Raymund Lazonable. With COVID-19. “ “When the FDA issued the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization), there wasn’t much data to support its use,” he added. “Based on what we see, the use of this monoclonal antibody product prevents hospitalization, prevents ICU admission, and prevents the death of COVID-19 patients.” This study is an improvement over the group’s previous discovery, the Journal of Clinical Investigation, published earlier this year. Eli Lilly’s mAB, known as bablanivimab, has been reported to reduce hospitalization for high-risk patients by 40% to 60%. Due to treatment resistance caused by a mutation in the virus, the FDA revoked the emergency permit for gamlanivimab when given alone in April. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created versions of antibodies created by the immune system. Visibility of mAB treatment has received public attention with a focus on vaccines, but it is one of only a handful of interventions known to reduce the severity of COVID-19. Recommended early in the infection for those at high risk of poor outcome due to COVID-19. Recently, infusions have been seen rising in their profile in Florida. In Florida, the governor has launched 17 free treatment sites in response to the state explosion. They are available in selected medical centers as an outpatient-based treatment given in a single infusion early in COVID-19 infection with the aim of reducing the likelihood of hospitalization. “It should be given early, as it must be a new symptomatic patient,” Razonable said. “If a patient has symptoms, they should be tested as soon as possible. If they belong to the high-risk category detailed by the FDA (basically, hypertension, immunosuppression, kidney disease, heart). Diseases, lung disease), any of them, or those over the age of 65 are eligible for mAB infusion. “ “It takes about 20 minutes to drip and 1 hour to observe. That’s it … the drug is free, but the drip is covered by insurance. For those who are not insured or insured. Will be given free of charge. “ According to Razonable, this treatment is also used in breakthrough cases and delta variants.

