Ohio judge ordered COVID patients to be treated with ivermectin

On Monday, an Ohio judge ordered the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin (an unproven viral treatment and anthelmintic drug), contrary to the recommendations of the CDC and FDA.

Jeffrey Smith, 51, was infected with the coronavirus in early July and stayed in the ventilator intensive care unit at Westchester Hospital in Cincinnati for several weeks. According to the Ohio Capital Journal.. His wife, Julie Smith, Proceedings He went to the hospital on August 20 because he demanded an urgent order for the use of veterinary drugs in the Butler County Courthouse in a final ditch effort to keep her husband suffering “at the doorstep of death” alive. for.

On August 23, Butler County Judge Gregory Howard ordered Dr. Fred Wagshul’s 30 milligram ivermectin prescription to be met daily for three weeks at the request of his wife and legal guardian.

Although ivermectin is approved for both humans and animals, veterinary drugs are concentrated to levels that are highly toxic to humans. The FDA has no data demonstrating the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID and warned Americans that they are not livestock With increasing calls for poison management From people suffering from side effects.

According to court documents, Smith was admitted to the hospital on July 15, transferred to the ICU and treated with the hospital’s COVID-19 protocol, which includes doses of plasma, steroids, and the antiviral drug remdesivir.