“Healthy” teens warn that coronavirus is “not a joke for young people” after hospitalization

Teens hospitalized for coronavirus-related blood clots warn young people to take the virus seriously.

Originally from Newport, Maisy Evans has spent the last four days at the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran. Wales Online Report..

Doctors initially thought that a 17-year-old child had meningitis, but a scan revealed a blood clot in the lungs that developed after being infected with the virus.

Macy, who had been vaccinated once with the Covid vaccine, said she couldn’t stand up without holding her breath and was “knocked back” on small jobs.

She is currently urging young people to vaccinate and take the virus seriously.

A former member of the Welsh Youth Parliament said he received the first dose of the vaccine on August 11, 2021. This is “I’ve been waiting since the deployment started.”

However, after initially believing that he was suffering from the side effects of the vaccine, Macy developed a cough and was tested for coronavirus with a positive result.







“I was really sick for 10 days in isolation. I was always tired and in pain. That’s what I did because my GP said it was something to wait for.” she said.

“I was waiting until one night, but I couldn’t sleep because of head and neck pain. Early on Wednesday morning, my mother called the NHS directly for advice.

“First responders arrived within 30 minutes and were dissatisfied with her findings after regular checks. They had high body temperature, high heart rate, high blood pressure, apparently severe pain, and head. Could not be lifted.





“There was no visible rash, but the first responders were afraid of the worst meningitis. After all, I’m sorry I started treatment for meningitis because it’s safer.”

After a chest x-ray, radiologists described the lungs as “COVID-y” because they appeared to be inflamed, painful, and showing complications, Maisy said. After further scanning, a small blood clot was found.

“I’m lucky. My blood clot isn’t too big. It cleans up,” she said.

“I probably had all the possible symptoms. I had a cough, high temperature, tremors, illness, dizziness, shortness of breath, intolerable headaches, and body aches.

“You name the symptom-it hit me. I lost my senses of smell and even taste.-Shortness of breath was one of the last symptoms that developed.

“As the cough began to subside, lung damage became more apparent. I couldn’t stand up without breathlessness, and the smallest task feels like the most difficult thing in the world.”

Macy, still in Grange Hospital, spent several days on constant oxygen support because her body was unable to regulate her oxygen saturation levels.

“Despite steroids and morphine, breathing still hurts and knocks me back for hours with a small job. A respiratory consultant told me that my shortness of breath wouldn’t go away overnight. May be in the coming months. “

Maisy is currently encouraging people, especially young people, to be vaccinated.

“Young people should not underestimate the potential effects of Covid-19 on them. I have no underlying health and are generally healthy. But here the lungs Lying on a hospital bed with a blood clot.

“Young people are (so far) among those who have not been vaccinated, so it is important that those who will be vaccinated within the next few weeks take it.

“Before I was hospitalized, a double-vaccinated mother caught COVID-19 from me and, thankfully, had only mild symptoms. We are all grateful for the vaccine. I know. “

