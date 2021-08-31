Wilcania Covid Crisis: Government Avoids Liability in Response to Outbreaks Labeled “Joke” | Indigenous Australians

The New South Wales government said it was deploying a “disappointed” vaccine in the Aboriginal community in the western part of the state, despite being warned of a potential catastrophe in the town of Wilcannia that was hit by Covid last year. I refused to take responsibility for what I admit. Guardian Australia reported exclusively yesterday..

Brad Hazard, New South Wales Minister of Health, said it was difficult to deploy vaccinations to the Aboriginal community, but it was the responsibility of the federal government.

Hazard responded to claims made by medical services in Marima Aboriginal, the westernmost part of New South Wales. Revealed exclusively by Guardian Australia, Warned both state and federal governments in March 2020 that there was an urgent need to prepare for an outbreak.

As of Tuesday, Wilcannia recorded 73 cases of coronavirus in a population of 720. Highest transmission speed in New South Wales..

Maari Ma Health Service states that no “concrete plan” is currently being implemented and the warning seems to be ignored.

“As a result, we have been catching up since day one,” Mari Ma said in a letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison last Friday.

“Our systems and services are not ready and actions are too slow to implement. Our response is substandard and existing resources and expertise are not sufficient. New resources and expertise [for example the army and Ausmat] Not being used to the fullest. “

Hazard did not comment on allegations that the response to the Wilcannia outbreak was chaotic.

“The problem with the Aboriginal community as a whole was that the federal government was initially responsible for specific responsibilities, responsible for the disabled and the staff working in those facilities, and for the elderly care of the Aboriginal people. Their identification. The program, and the fact that it hasn’t been achieved, is clearly disappointing.

“But NSW health … Stepped up to work hard and support, and continue to do so.

“On a personal level, I have a lot of Aboriginal friends in northwestern and western New South Wales. I’m pretty frustrated. As I said, I’m pretty regular with the people there. I talked, and I’m frustrated about it … and I want to see it happen as soon as possible. “

The Peak Group, which represents all Aboriginal medical services in New South Wales, said the two governments’ response to the outbreak of Covid in western New South Wales was “becoming a joke.”

The Aboriginal Health Group met with the head of the federal government’s Covid vaccination program LtGen John Frewen on Monday afternoon to discuss the country’s indigenous vaccine strategy, but the NSW Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council is still implementing the strategy. I was surprised that it wasn’t there.

Dr. Peter Malouf, medical adviser to the council, said the strategy was “too late.”

“It took me 18 months to prepare for this,” said Dr. Malouf. “We died in Dubbo for the first time. Currently, there are hundreds of cases in the west. It’s too late.

At the federal and state levels, he said, “there is a lack of coordination and leadership.”

He said it was imperative that the government work more closely with health organizations managed by the Aboriginal community.

“Our department has been successful in providing seasonal vaccines for influenza and other illnesses and has done so for over 50 years. We have the ability, experience and expertise to work with the community. Why is Covid different? “

On Monday, Guardian Australia revealed that New South Wales and the federal government had been warned of an urgent need to protect the town that was attacked by Covid in Wilcannia 18 months ago.

The leaked communications were reported by Marima Aboriginal Health Corporation. Indigenous Australians In March 2020, Minister Ken Wyatt outlined the “serious fear” of the westernmost town of New South Wales if Covid were to spread to vulnerable people in New South Wales. Health corporations also wrote to the Premier of New South Wales last year.

“Unfortunately, before this outbreak, there was no concrete plan that could be easily implemented.