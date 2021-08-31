Covid 19 Delta Outbreak: Springhill Prison Guards Positive for Covid

Virgin Australia CEO Jane Frudrika explains why airlines intend to force all staff to be vaccinated with Covid-19.Video / included

A corrector at Springhill Prison tested positive for Covid-19.

Police officers were fully vaccinated and the majority of facility staff were also vaccinated, but only one-third of the 123 prisoners in the units involved were fully vaccinated, with one vaccination. No one was vaccinated against.

Health Director Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the incident in today’s 1:00 pm update.

He said 23 people were in contact with police and are currently isolated.

A total of 123 people worked with troop officers, according to Bloomfield.

The correction confirmed that the staff lived in Auckland.

In an email to staff in the central region today, Corrections said they noticed the incident last night.

However, the staff were completely vaccinated and asymptomatic.

He was tested on Sunday and has been quarantined ever since.

“As soon as we were informed about the staff test on Monday night, we identified and contacted 23 staff members who had close contact with the staff while he was working.

“Everyone is advised to quarantine. These staff will return a negative test and will not return to work until approved by the Ministry of Health.”

Two men recently released from prison who had contact with a positive case were also contacted and advised to be quarantined and tested.

The unit in which the man worked now now functions as a “quarantine unit”.

Staff wear reinforced PPE such as gowns and goggles.

“The unit guard room and common space have been thoroughly cleaned this morning and this will continue.”

Prison director Scott Walker said staff were working in prison on Saturday, August 28.

“That night, they were informed that they were linked to a place of recent interest.

“They quickly quarantined themselves and were tested on Sunday. The test returned a positive result on Monday night.”

As of August 27, 406 staff at Spring Hill had been first vaccinated with Covid-19, and 288 staff were fully vaccinated.

Spring Hill has a total staff of 427.

In prison, 404 prisoners were vaccinated once and 45 were fully vaccinated. Of the 123 men in the unit of interest, 46 received a single dose and none were completely vaccinated.

Nationwide, 5024 orthodontic staff received the first dose and 4116 were completely vaccinated. Herald wants a total number of staff.

However, the number of vaccinations included only those given to prison staff and did not include staff vaccinated in the area by DHB.

Of the prisoners, 4517 received the first dose and 1122 were completely vaccinated. The prison population changed daily, but today it was 8198.

Orthodontic Minister Kelvin Davis said the staff did the right thing after noticing that they had visited a place of interest.

“I didn’t see any symptoms they went and tested, but I would like to thank them for their vigilance.

“All staff who came into contact with the prison officer were immediately contacted and told to quarantine and take the test, but the men in the unit were also quarantined and will be tested.”

The correction was planning for the possibility of an incident “for some time I am completely confident that their thorough planning will limit the spread of the virus in prisons.”

“As this situation progresses, I look forward to being fully informed, including up-to-date information on the welfare of both Spring Hill staff and prisoners.

“This will be an uneasy time for many in prison. We want to allow frontline staff to work every day while we are trying to eradicate the virus.”

Simeon Brown, a spokesman for National’s Corrections, said Corrections staff generally have high vaccination rates.

He said the virus had spread to many large workplaces in and around Auckland.