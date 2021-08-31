Health
An unvaccinated man in his 40s died of COVID-19 in Tuolumne County, resulting in 57 new cases from Saturday to Monday.news
Tuolumne County counted the 88th COVID-19 death and 57 new coronavirus cases from Saturday to Monday, while Calaveras County added 71 new cases during the same period, with no deaths.
The individual who died in Tuolumne County was identified as a man in his 40s who had not been vaccinated with COVID-19 before his death. The county’s Public Health Service did not release any other information about the man or his death.
As of Monday, there were 88 deaths from COVID-19 in Tuolumne County. The New York Times database has counted 12 coronavirus deaths in Tuolumne County in the last two weeks. In Calaveras County, 61 coronaviruses died as of Monday afternoon.
Of the 57 new cases in Tuolumne County, seven were inmates in the Sierra Conservation Center State Prison on the outskirts of Jamestown, the County Public Health Service said. Of the 50 new community cases in Tuolumne County, 6 were vaccinated with coronavirus.
There were 333 active cases in Tuolumne County on Monday, and 20 COVID-positive individuals were hospitalized.
A case in a new community in Tuolumne County was identified on Monday as three girls and one boy under the age of twelve. One girl and one boy between the ages of 12 and 17. Nine women and seven men between the ages of 18 and 29. Five women and three men in their thirties. One woman and three men in their 40s. One woman and two men in their 50s. 4 women and 5 men in their 60s. One woman and two men in their 70s. And a man in his 80s.
The Tuolumne County Public Health Service continued on Monday, urging everyone eligible to be vaccinated. The most important step that people can take to reduce the spread of illness, prevent serious illness and death, and reduce the impact on the local health system is to be fully vaccinated.
Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID vaccine. Individuals can register for upcoming clinic notifications on MyTurn and schedule appointments. https://myturn.ca.gov/ Alternatively, please call 833-422-4255. Visit the COVID Vaccine website for different ways to get vaccinated in Tuolumne County. www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine..
The largest test site in Tuolumne County has returned to Sonora’s Mother Road Fairgrounds for testing seven days a week. Testing at the Chuolam Veterans Memorial is no longer available.
Due to the growing demand for COVID-19 testing, bookings should be made rather than entered. Reservations can be scheduled online at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. If you are symptomatic, you can also have your test done through the Adventist Health Rapid Care and the hospital’s emergency department.
Full vaccination continues to significantly reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, the Tuolumne County Public Health Service said Monday.
“Public health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated, as we continue to experience a very high proportion of new cases every day,” Tuolumne County Public Health said on Monday. I did.
According to the Public Health Service, wearing a mask in public, keeping social distances, avoiding congestion, washing hands, and staying home when sick can slow the spread of the virus.
“If the test is positive, quarantine at home. The public health team will contact you as soon as possible,” the agency said on Monday.
If you need to take a test: 5 days after your trip, or close contact with someone outside your family. As soon as symptoms occur; and / or every 14-28 days if working with the general public on a regular basis.
Tests are available below.
• Local health care provider.
• Adventist Health Sonora, first call: (209) 536-5166;
• Mother Road Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora — 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days a week.Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123.
• Twain Heart Pharmacy: Call (209) 586-3225 for information and reservations.
• Groveland Pharmacy: Call (209) 962-5211 for information and bookings.
..
