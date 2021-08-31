Egyptian Health Department reports 162 new cases of COVID-19





Eldorado, Illinois (KFVS)-The Egyptian Department of Health reported on Monday, August 30, that 162 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported. Saline County o Women: 4 girls under 10 years old, 5 teenage girls, 6 women in their 20s, 3 women in their 30s, 5 women in their 40s, 4 women in their 50s, women in their 60s Five, her 70s. o Men: 1 boy under 1 year old, 3 boys under 5 years old, 2 boys under 10 years old, 14 boys in their teens, 4 men in their 20s, 7 men in their 30s, 40s 5 men, 6 men in their 50s, 4 men in their 60s, 1 man in their 70s. Total number-3,616

Total deaths-60 Gallatin County o Women: 1 girl under 5 years old, 3 teenage girls, 1 woman in her 30s, 1 woman in her 60s. o Men: 1 man in his 20s, 2 men in his 40s, 1 man in his 50s, 2 men in his 60s. Total number-718

Total deaths-4 o Women: 1 girl under 10 years old, 8 teenage girls, 5 women in 20s, 9 women in 30s, 4 women in 40s, 5 women in 50s, women in 60s 7 people, her 70s, 2 demographics unknown-in progress case status. o Men: 2 boys under 5 years old, 5 teenage boys, 9 men in their 20s, 2 men in their 30s, 3 men in their 40s, 3 men in their 50s, men in their 60s Two, their 70s, one demographic unknown-ongoing case status. Total number of cases-2,391

Total deaths-27 According to the Illinois Public Health Service, all their healthcare providers and individuals are notified and monitoring the situation. They said their public health authorities were investigating these cases by talking to individuals who were considered potential close contacts. Similar to the protocol, public health authorities can quarantine other individuals at home if they are determined to have been severely exposed. Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time that allows them to develop and pass through without risking others. If you are contacted by a public health authority, please respond promptly. Close contacts may include individuals. • Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19 • Take care of sick people with COVID-19 • Within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes • Direct contact with secretions from sick people with COVID-19 • coughing •kiss • Tool sharing COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory illnesses. If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, contact your healthcare provider for further guidance. In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established. • Illinois Public Health Service-1-800-889-3931 or visit online • Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 • Ferrel Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275 • Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671 • Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (El Dorado, Carmai, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-735 • Community Health and Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI (692-4374) The general public is required to follow and share reliable sources of information about COVID-19. Dissemination of false information during the outbreak of illness can lead to actions that may not be beneficial to one’s health or the health of others. Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD website, and social media accounts to get such reliable information. Copyright 2021 KFVS. all rights reserved.

