Can I be vaccinated against COVID and influenza at the same time?





With the flu season approaching, many have asked if it is safe to vaccinate against COVID-19 and flu together.

Due to the impending flu season, doctors recommend people to be vaccinated against the flu each year before it hits the flu. Many have asked if it is safe to vaccinate against COVID-19 and flu together.

question Can I get both a COVID-19 shot and a flu shot? sauce Family doctor, Dr. Carla Robinson

Walgreens Pharmacy Manager Urundi Moore answer Yes, you can get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Robinson and Dr. Moore agree that the vaccines do not interact negatively with each other because they target two different viruses. “It’s okay to get the COVID vaccine and other vaccines in adulthood and childhood,” Robinson said. “If you’re vaccinated against the flu every year, it’s safe to get the flu vaccine with the Covid vaccine. The first or second dose of the Covid vaccine is safe,” Moore said. increase. question Is there a waiting time between getting the COVID-19 vaccine or booster and getting the flu shot? answer According to Dr. Robinson and Dr. Moore, there is no waiting time between shots. “There will be no time to wait between boosters and shots and flu shots,” Moore said. “You can get the corona vaccine at the same time you get it, and no one is worried about recommending it,” Robinson said. According to Moore, the flu season usually lasts from October to March and increases during the winter. Many pharmacies in our area currently offer influenza vaccinations. You can also call the clinic to see if you can get there. Contact Meghan Bragg at [email protected] And follow her Facebook, twitter When Instagram.. Verification Is dedicated to helping the general public distinguish between disinformation and disinformation. The VERIFY team tracks the spread of stories or claims that need explanation or correction with the help of questions submitted by the audience.Have what you want Verified?? Please contact us at 704-329-3600 Or visit /Verification..

