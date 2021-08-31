Health
Victoria records 76 local cases of two women with COVID-19 dying at home
Two Victorian women with COVID-19 have died at home, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Key Point:
- Two Victorian women from COVID-19 died at home
- Authorities will finalize plans today on the possibility of easing the blockade of the state.
- Currently, there are over 1,000 exposed sites throughout Victoria
One woman in her 40s is from the Dervin Council area, and a woman in her 60s is from Hume.
“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families and communities involved, and will work together in the coming days to provide the support and guidance they need,” the agency said in a statement.
This is the first death in Victoria this year.
Meanwhile, Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews will reveal tomorrow what restrictions will be relaxed in Victoria when the number of cases reaches a certain threshold in the coming weeks.
Victoria recorded 76 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases overnight.
Contact tracers associated 45 new cases with existing outbreaks, and 36 new cases were quarantined throughout the duration of infection.
Andrews said health officials and senior politicians will finalize plans today on the possibility of easing the state’s blockade.
“Tomorrow I will stand here and explain what the threshold is,” he said.
“The small number we can deal with, the small number we can live with, and the mitigation of what we can do over time over the next few weeks.”
Andrews warned that the restrictions would be relaxed in stages, saying tomorrow was “not a free day,” but said it would provide clarity to the people.
“It will be a small change, hoping that it will be meaningful to people’s lives,” he said.
Andrews said the reopening of the school was not yet on the agenda.
Currently, 52 people are hospitalized, 16 of whom are in the intensive care unit and 15 of whom are on ventilators.
Andrews said the median age of people hospitalized with the virus was 49, and half of those in the intensive care unit were 40.
The state processed 50,848 test results on Monday and 32,162 vaccines were delivered to the state-owned site.
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said 17 of the new cases were associated with BroadMedose’s MyCentre childcare and 9 were identified in Shepparton.
Professor Sutton said there were “bright spots” in the outbreak, despite dozens of new cases being recorded.
“The relatively large number of cases in today’s quarantine are really good signs, and I’m confident that more cases will be identified in that category,” he said.
ICU Director Issued Vaccination Plea
Stephen Warrilow, director of the Austin Health Intensive Care Unit, urged people to be vaccinated to ease the burden on ICU staff.
“Even if you’re fully vaccinated, you may not have enough luck to get a COVID, but you won’t get seriously ill, you won’t die, and you don’t need intensive care support.” He said.
Dr. Warrilow said ICU staff have already been stretched and further expansion of the state’s outbreak will put more pressure on health care workers and intensive care units.
Dr. Warrilow explained how severely ill people were presented at COVID-19.
“It’s like drowning in dry land,” he said.
“No matter how much I try, I can’t get enough oxygen and I can’t get enough air.
“The relentless effort to breathe is so overwhelming that the patient can no longer keep it safe and has to put the respiratory tract down into the throat.
“We anesthetize them and put them on a ventilator.”
Mobile vaccination van under discussion
Andrews revealed that discussions are underway to establish a mobile vaccination unit using a dental van that is not currently in use.
He said the unit could complement 55 state vaccination clinics and target industrial parks, churches and mosques.
“If I had to put a van at the end of your city and make a door-to-door visit to ask people if you were vaccinated, it’s just at the end of the street here, we’ll do it I will, “he said.
Victoria has over 1,000 exposed sites. Fishermans Bend has a construction site and recently added several apartments in Melbourne..
Recently, a 7-Eleven store and law firm in Rosebud, Mornington Peninsula has also been added as an exposure site.
Authorities continue to be concerned about wastewater detection in Sunshine West, Tottenham, West Footscray, South Kingsville and Spotwood.
Recent detections have been made in areas where there have been no recent positive cases, raising concerns that infected individuals have not presented them for testing.
Authorities issued the same warning to Aspendale, Aspendale Gardens, Bonbeach, Carrum, Chelsea, Chelsea Heights, Edithvale, Mordialloc, Patterson Lakes and Seaford in southeastern Melbourne.
