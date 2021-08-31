Failed HIV vaccine trials represent another setback in this area.Chemistry





NS John Cohen August 31, 2021 6:45 am After decades of searching for an effective AIDS vaccine, it has become so familiar and depressing that yet another candidate has failed a large study. The vaccine, created by Johnson & Johnson (J & J), launched in 2017 and involved 2,600 women in South Africa and four neighboring countries, did not provide compelling protection against HIV infection in a trial called Imbokodo. bottom. “We need to fundamentally rethink what we are doing,” says Glenda Gray, who led the South African Medical Research Council and oversaw a protocol for trials comparing vaccine efficacy to placebo. .. According to the results released today by J & J in a press release, there are 63 infections in the placebo group and 51 infections in vaccinated participants, with an efficacy of 25.2%, making the vaccine useful. Is too low. (The results also had wide “confidence intervals” and did not reach statistical significance.) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Gray emphasizes that Invocod produced more promising data than the other two disappointing AIDS vaccine efficacy trials she helped perform. “Each failed trial tells us something,” she says. Unlike other studies, this study revealed flickering efficacy. This reveals a protective immune response and allows researchers to “design better vaccines for the future.” Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer of J & J, said that despite the failure, a second efficacy trial of a similar vaccine in different research populations will continue. The mosaic trial, which took place in the Americas and Europe and began in 2019, targets 3,800 men who have sex with men and transgender people. Stoffels states that Mosaico is fully enrolled and is assessing the ability of improved versions of the vaccine to prevent infection via the rectal route rather than the vaginal route. HIV vaccines are “a high hurdle,” Stoffels said. [these results are] Not only are we disappointed, we never give up. “ Both Imbokodo and Mosaico combine a total of 4 doses of 2 different shots. The first uses the same backbone as J & J’s COVID-19 products. Adenovirus 26 is, in this case, a harmless “vector” that shuttles the four HIV genes to human cells. The various HIV genes are designed to produce HIV proteins that provoke an immune response that is wide enough to protect against different viral strains. The second shot consists of a genetically engineered version of the surface protein of HIV, but the exact protein differs between the two studies. NIAID’s HIV Vaccine Trial Network sponsors both studies. Lawrence Corey, a vaccine researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, who co-leads the network, said the J & J strategy relied heavily on inducing the production of T cells that could identify and eliminate HIV-infected cells. It states that it is. Other groups are taking a different approach, working on the production of high-quality “neutralizing” antibodies that can prevent the virus from infecting cells. “It actually means that the entire field needs to move to neutralizing antibodies,” Corey said, if the T cell strategy fails to gain traction in the near future. Several research groups have begun human trials of vaccines designed to promote potent neutralizing antibodies to HIV, but Corey said they are unlikely to enter full-scale efficacy trials for about four years. Mr. says. “We are cutting out our work for us,” he adds. “Maybe the COVID vaccine will give us lessons on how to speed this up.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/08/failed-hiv-vaccine-trial-marks-another-setback-field The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos