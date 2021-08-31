These charts show that the COVID-19 vaccine is doing their job





Hospitals are once again full of sick COVID-19 patients as the coronavirus continues to proliferate across the United States. And the majority of those patients are unvaccinated, as the two new charts help to be so clear. One of those charts shows that vaccinated individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 from January 24th to July 24th. Much lower cumulative rate than unvaccinated individuals.. And the difference in rates between the two groups increased over time. By late July, a total of approximately 26 adults per 100,000 vaccinated people were hospitalized with COVID-19. This is compared to about 431 inpatients per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals. This is about 17 times more than those who have been vaccinated. Data are from 13 states, including California, Georgia, and Utah. This trend was also true when researchers graphed hospitalization rates on a weekly basis. From January to July, weekly hospitalization rates for unvaccinated people were 6-31 times higher than for vaccinated people, researchers reported on medRxiv.org on August 29. I am. As the first graph shows, the accumulation of hospitalizations in each group over time indicates an overall risk of developing severe COVID-19. And the message is clear. If vaccinated during this pandemic, the risk of hospitalization is much lower than if not vaccinated. Weekly rates, on the other hand, are a bit like a car speedometer. You can get a glimpse of what’s happening weekly as the coronavirus spreads. The message is also clear. The risk of hospitalization for vaccinated people remains low at all times, but the risk for unvaccinated people can vary, perhaps as a result of community infection. Along with other recent studies from Los Angeles County, the findings “remind us that if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you’re one of the most endangered people.” Said Rochelle Warrensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in August. 24 at the White House news briefing. “Don’t underestimate the risk of serious consequences of this virus.” As of August 26 100,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, it has not been seen in the United States since January in the midst of a surge in winter. In another study, on August 24th Weekly morbidity and mortality reports, A study focused on Los Angeles County also showed that while the COVID-19 vaccine does not always stop the infection, shots prevent people from landing in hospitals. It is also the epidemic of the highly contagious delta mutant. This is because some people are raising concerns among public health authorities. Infected vaccinated people can be infected with the coronavirus To others (SN: 7/30/21). Sign up for the latest coronavirus news and research email updates Almost all unvaccinated people on July 25, when the delta variant was epidemic in the county 30 times more likely to be hospitalized Researchers have discovered as vaccinated people. Only 1 in 100,000 vaccinated people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Among unvaccinated people, there were about 29 hospitalizations per 100,000. In that same study, unvaccinated people were five times more likely to be infected than vaccinated people. Kathryn Edwards, an infectious disease pediatrician at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, said vaccines do not prevent infections as well as serious illnesses, but keep people away from ventilation and die. He said he was preventing it. News briefing hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “We cannot lose the forest because of the trees.”

