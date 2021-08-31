Health
1 in 5 health care workers who have not yet received the first vaccination
Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian repeatedly warned that October would be the worst month for hospitals in New South Wales, but did not outline modeling and health advice to convey that belief on Tuesday.
“Modeling changes every day. It would be inappropriate to say that it is today, it is tomorrow. I don’t know the answer to what will happen in October,” she said.
NSW Hospital has 871 COVID-19 patients, 143 of whom are in the ICU. The prime minister said hospitalization accounted for 5.5% of active cases, and the state “has room to move in terms of capacity.”
UNSW epidemiologist James Wood said hospitalization rates should decline with the rapid spread of vaccination, but the rate of increase in cases over the past few weeks has been high: “Recent cases are not hospitalized immediately. So be careful when analyzing your data.
“Higher vaccination rates are likely to reduce infections by 50% compared to pre-vaccination,” said Dr. Wood.
“But that would require our secondary dose rates to continue to improve,” he said.
Infections in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated nurses in Sydney hospitals continue to isolate ward staff.
On Friday, an unvaccinated nurse at St. George’s Hospital who did not get the infection at work tested positive and 29 other staff members needed to be quarantined. last month, The 37 outbreaks at Liverpool Hospital were associated with partially vaccinated student nurses..
“We expected a staffing problem,” said Gerald Hayes, secretary of the Health Services Coalition, as vaccinations have been mandatory in the elderly care sector since September 17.
“In some areas, especially in some areas, we are trying to vaccinate, but we can’t,” he said. “And sometimes they make reservations, but their work is lacking in staff and they have to cancel.”
In a statement, NSW Health said it would work with the federal government to ensure that all staff throughout the state had the opportunity to be vaccinated before the deadline.
Brett Holmes, general secretary of the New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association, said most members had been vaccinated, but the union had already received a “handful” resignation due to policy.
A survey of 7,000 members showed that more than 75% were fully vaccinated (87% in the Sydney metropolitan area). 84% received a single dose.
However, 6% of survey respondents said they did not agree to COVID-19 vaccination, and 1 in 10 did not agree to mandate it to the extent that they considered leaving the industry. ..
“Some nurses feel their consent has been deprived, and only the coercive nature is discouraging,” he said.
The union conducts a webinar on the COVID-19 vaccine and “strongly encourages” its members to vaccinate. Holmes said he believes that the choice of Pfizer vaccine will help determine the decision to receive shots.
“People who strongly oppose have already resigned to us, and the next test is whether they will work on September 6th or September 30th,” he said.
“I don’t know how strong these beliefs are, but it is inevitable that some will decide to leave, and this is the last time we want to lose people from the front lines.”
Allison Hodak, President of Australia’s Critical Care Nursing College, said he was concerned about maintaining one-on-one nursing care in the ICU. Divide patient load more evenly across Sydney hospitals..
“What we see abroad, six to twelve months ahead of the country we are in, is that nurses are currently out of the workforce,” she said.
Various exemptions for this requirement include health care workers who act in medical or non-medical emergencies (such as fires and gas leaks) or who cannot be vaccinated “due to medical contraindications”. It exists in public health orders that require vaccination. ..
The order also includes a provision to exempt “person or class of person” from the rule that “if the minister is satisfied, the health and welfare of the person must be protected”.
The prime minister said Tuesday that he is looking forward to a “better spring” than winter, as two-thirds of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated at least once.
In New South Wales, 1164 new cases of local coronavirus and four more deaths were recorded, but Beregi Klean currently considers the most important numbers in hospital and vaccinated. Insisted that there was.
“When the majority of people are vaccinated, of course, the number of cases is important, but the higher the vaccination rate, the less problematic it is because we know how well the hospital system can handle it.” She says.
Cases in New South Wales continue to be predominantly recorded in western Sydney, especially in Guildford, Merrylands, Auburn, Greenacre, Bankstown, and Blacktown. Health officials continue to be concerned about ongoing infections in the western and far west of the state, with another 58 cases announced on Tuesday.
Hazard said he worked with Planning Minister Rob Stokes to seek approval for portable accommodation arranged in Wilcannia.
He said vaccination of indigenous communities was the responsibility of the federal government, and low rates were “disappointment and concern” but urged not to take responsibility.
“What we need to do is to devote all the energy of the state and the federal government to make sure that everyone who wants to be vaccinated is vaccinated,” he said.
