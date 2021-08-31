Covid-19: “My biggest nightmare” says Mayor Waikato after Springhill prison guards test coronavirus positive

Mayor Alan Sanson of the Waikato district wants the Covid-19 Delta to be ring-fenced to the Spring Hill correctional facility after its first appearance in the area.

Sanson learned on Tuesday morning that the staff at the Spring Hill Corrections Facility had a positive test.

“I wasn’t surprised. It was probably one of my greatest horrors that something jumped over Bombay into a part of our world.

“I think we’ve been very lucky so far.



“This is probably my biggest nightmare … the only difference from this is that it’s at least included in the prison and its staff and doesn’t go out.”

Security guards at Spring Hill Prison in northern Waikato tested positive for Covid-19.

Terry Buffery, Regional Commissioner for Corrections in the Central Region, emailed all staff after noon on Tuesday to advise on positive cases.

“Last night [Monday] The staff at the Spring Hill Corrections Facility was advised to test positive for Covid-19, “he wrote. “The staff are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms. It is important to note that other sites are currently unaffected.”

A security guard living in Auckland said, “I was working in jail during the day on Saturday. That night I was informed that there was a link to a place of interest. He was tested on Sunday and has been quarantined ever since. I am.

“As soon as he was informed about the staff’s positive test on Monday night, he identified and contacted 23 staff members who had close contact with the staff while he was working,” Buffery wrote. ..

“Everyone is advised to quarantine and take the test according to the Ministry of Health’s advice. These staff will not return to work until they return a negative test and are approved by the Ministry of Health. “

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director of Health, Ashley Bloomfield I checked the case At a press conference at 1:00 pm on Tuesday.

“I don’t know the details … he was asymptomatic,” Ardan said.

She said the unit inhabited by 123 people had “strict records management.”

Waikato DHB confirmed on Monday that prisoners at the Spring Hill Correctional Facility went to Waikato Hospital, but they were not from the unit where the staff who tested positive were working.

The residential environment is a high-risk environment. Ultimately, the people in the workplace are individuals with whom they have come into contact. “

Waikato moves to alert level 3 with other countries in southern Auckland despite the Spring Hill incident, but Sanson admits that he wondered if the positive incident jeopardized it. ..

“I thought a health order would come tonight at midnight … are they going to go back and start over this afternoon?

“They probably grabbed the entire Waikato area, as it was one of the options at the table last week.”

With Spring Hill staff living in Waikato and Auckland, Sanson knew that this scenario was always likely.

“Given that Auckland was the epicenter of the outbreak, perhaps the movement of important people coming out of Auckland was one of the horrifying things we experienced.”

In a message to staff, Buffery stated that urgent action was being taken.

“All men in the unit where the staff worked are also isolated for medical surveillance in accordance with Section 60 of the Orthodontic Act, and they are also tested by our medical staff. Recently transferred from the unit. People are also managed in this way. Two released men are contacted and advised to be quarantined and examined.

“This unit acts as a quarantine unit, which means that all staff working in the unit wear enhanced PPE such as masks, gloves, gowns, and goggles when interacting with prisoners. The unit’s security room and common space have been thoroughly cleaned this morning and this will continue.

“We are in regular contact with local public health and follow all their advice.”

Buffery further stated that they were “ready” and “implemented an extensive plan to manage risk to staff and men.”

“This includes precautions (including the use of thermal cameras) taken at alert level 4 to screen everyone in prison, shields for vulnerable prisoners, and PPE to protect everyone. Includes contact tracing for use, and implementation of proximity detection cards to assist us. “

In a press release, prison director Scott Walker said that all affected staff would not return to work until they were tested negative.

“Thanks to the staff for doing all the right things when the connection to the location of interest was first notified and getting the positive test results notified as soon as possible.

“I would also like to thank our staff for their professionalism and their willingness to continue their essential work.

“This morning, the unit’s security room and common space were thoroughly cleaned. This will continue on a regular basis.

The unit is currently acting as a quarantine unit. This means that all staff wear reinforced PPE such as masks, gloves, gowns and goggles when interacting with prisoners. Prisoners are also instructed to wear PPE.

“Since New Zealand moved to alert level 4, staff have always had to wear masks inside prisons, and prisoners have had to wear masks whenever they are out of the cell and regularly wash and disinfect their hands. .place.”

The New Zealand Orthodontic Association, a union for prison officers, wants to get full details of staff who test positive.

President Alan Whitley said they were unlikely to know more until late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“Even if you are infected at this point, no one knows at this point how long the person has been infected.”

He confirmed that this was the first time Covid-19 had entered a prison environment.

“At level 4 of the outbreak last year, we had staff all over the country and got it. [Covid-19] Fortunately, however, no one was working in direct contact with prisoners or in a real prison environment at the time, “said Whitley.

Whitley confirmed that staff were nervous about the interactions around the location, as is everyone in the community, but a fix for trying to keep Covid-19 away from the facility. It was okay.

Correction Minister Kelvin Davis said it would be an uneasy time for many in prison. “I would like to admit that frontline staff work every day while we are trying to eradicate the virus.”

Prior to the horror of Spring Hill Prison Covid, Sanson said he had a “major reservation” for important workers traveling across borders for work.

Sanson was scheduled to meet with police on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to manage the Auckland-Waikato border.

"We wish in wing and prayer to pass through here unharmed," he said.

“Given how versatile this delta variant is, you’ll be lucky if you run away unscathed here, so ask me a month later.”

Mr Sanson spoke to the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning, saying that Waikato’s locals, especially in the western part of the district, are anxious to keep the community out of Covid.

“They are diligent about how they operate and they will be very, very careful.”

As of August 27, there were 8198 prisoners in facilities throughout New Zealand, of which 4517 were receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, 1122 are fully vaccinated.