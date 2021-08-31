Are Delta Variants Bad for Kids?Answer to your question





Should your child continue to wear a mask? If the highly contagious delta variant is any sign, the answer is yes. (Adobe Stock) As a child nationwide Return to face-to-face school, The COVID-19 pandemic looks a little different from last year. Children over the age of 12 and teens are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, which has resulted in some states relaxing certain public health restrictions, such as masking obligations. Enter the delta variant. Considered to be much more contagious than the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19, Delta appears to contribute to increased infections and hospitalization, especially among unvaccinated adults. But what does this mean for children under the age of 12? And what should we expect during the next school year?heard Dr. Roseley, Boston Children’s Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist weighs. How are delta variants different from other versions of the virus? Several studies from Canada and Scotland suggest that it may be possible, but whether delta variants can cause more serious illness in unvaccinated people than the original virus. Is still unknown.What we know is that Delta can spread faster and much easier: According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this variant is More than twice as contagious as previous variants.. Is the Delta Variant a bigger problem for children than the original coronavirus? necessarily. COVID-19 caused by the delta mutation appears to be primarily an unvaccinated disease. Delta is worse for children than the original virus because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and because the majority of new COVID-19 cases are now caused by the delta variant. You may see it. However, it remains to be seen if it actually causes more serious illness in children or if it simply spreads rapidly because it is not vaccinated. Is the Delta Variant likely to cause MIS-C or “long COVID”? do not understand.Children also appear to have a relatively low risk of developing Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) And last a long time Symptoms after COVID It’s like the fatigue of Delta because it’s due to the original virus. However, it is too early to know if this is the case. Are older children and teens vaccinated still at risk of being infected with the Delta variant? That is possible. According to the CDC, people who have been completely vaccinated with COVID-19 will have a breakthrough infection with the delta mutant. Good news: Most infected people with vaccination show much milder symptoms of the disease. The majority of severe cases are unvaccinated adults. Can fully vaccinated individuals still spread the delta variant? Yes. Even fully vaccinated people appear to be spreading the delta variant, but they may have a shorter duration of infection than their unvaccinated peers. How can I protect an unvaccinated child? Overall, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is less severe in children than in unvaccinated adults and has a much lower risk of MIS-C. However, if your child is eligible, you will need to be vaccinated. Other than that, the advice for protecting children from delta variants is the same as for the original virus. Please wear a mask When in a public indoor space Practice social distance When possible, and wash hands Thoroughly and often. Get more Answers about COVID-19 and children..

