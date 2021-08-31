Colorado COVID-19 hospitalization returns to mid-January level





When this many Colorados were last hospitalized with COVID-19, the state was at the end of the winter surge and few non-healthcare workers were vaccinated. As of Monday afternoon, 874 people were hospitalized throughout the state with confirmation or suspicion of COVID-19, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Many of these people were last hospitalized for the virus on January 17th. Hospitalizations may still rise slightly without reaching the peak set in 2020, but the gap is narrowing. Current levels are about two-thirds of the way to the first spring 2020 peak of coronavirus in Colorado, 40% of the record for the worst day of December. State figures seem to give some good news, with new cases decreasing by about 1,000 to 9,836, but it’s not clear if that’s what it really is. Recently, the delay in reporting has been increasing. In other words, the figures for the previous week are more tentative than usual. Talia Quandelacy, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health, said: With the spread of the more contagious delta mutants of the virus, the proportion of tests that return positive continues to increase, suggesting that the state may have missed the infection. The state’s positive test rate for the past seven days was 7.46%, the highest since early January. Forty-four of the state’s 64 counties exceeded the state’s 5% target. However, if further data indicate that new cases are really starting to decline, hospitalizations are expected to continue for a week or so, and deaths begin to decline in the weeks that follow. Due to late reporting, it is not possible to know how many people died in COVID-19 last week, but the number of deaths in Colorado has increased since the beginning of August. Thirty-five people died of COVID-19 in the week leading up to August 8. It rose to 50 in the week until August 15th and 57 in the week ending August 22nd. Everything shows that the virus is more prevalent than it was earlier this summer, so you should wear a mask when going to public indoor spaces, especially if it is crowded. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks if the county has more than 50 cases for every 100,000 people. As of Monday, only four counties, Crawley, Minerals, Sawatchi, and Washington, did not meet the thresholds for cases where the CDC recommends indoor masking. According to Quandelacy, unvaccinated people should be vaccinated to reduce their chances of getting seriously ill. And even vaccinated people need to consider ways to limit the spread of the virus, such as eating outdoors and limiting close contact, she said. “We are increasing the risk of exposure simply because of increased infections in the community,” she said. Subscribe to our biweekly newsletter to send health news directly to your inbox.

