Experimental HIV vaccine fails in Africa





Advanced HIV vaccine trials in Africa were discontinued after data showed that Shot provided only limited protection against the virus, researchers said Tuesday. The vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is one of the long lines that has proved to provide little protection against HIV, one of the most unruly enemies of medicine. One candidate vaccine further increased the risk of infection. Another trial Canceled in South Africa last year After another vaccine failed to provide adequate protection. By 2020, approximately 1.5 million people worldwide will be infected with HIV and 38 million will be infected with HIV. Scientists were disappointed with the recent failure. “I should be accustomed to it now, but you are not accustomed to it. You are still devoting your heart and soul to it,” said Principal Investigator of the Exam and Chair of the South African Medical Research Council. Glenda Gray said. Dr. Gray has been working on the development of HIV vaccines for over 15 years.

You may need a whole new approach. This month, Moderna announced that it will test the vaccine based on the mRNA platform used to devise its coronavirus vaccine. The study, called Imbokodo, tested an vaccine in 2,600 young women who were considered at high risk of HIV transmission in five sub-Saharan African countries. Last year, women and girls accounted for nearly two-thirds of the new HIV infections in the region. The trial was funded by Johnson & Johnson, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health. The vaccine relied on an adenovirus called Ad26, which was modified to carry fragments of four HIV subtypes into the body in the hope that it would elicit an immune response that could prevent infection. Mitchell Warren, secretary-general of AVAC, a lobbying group for the prevention and treatment of AIDS, said discontinuing the trial was a “real check” in the excitement of new vaccine technology. ..

“HIV is unlike any other pathogen in its complexity and is a great reminder that it is a pathogen,” he said. “I know the platform worked, but what do I put in? Because the virus infects the exact same immune system that I’m trying to boost with the vaccine.” Participants in the Imbokodo trial, launched in 2017, were given two initial shots and two boosters in a year. From the 7th month (1 month after the 3rd vaccination) to the 24th month, the researchers tracked the number of new infections in the placebo and vaccine groups. In two years, 63 of the 1,109 participants who received placebo were infected with HIV, while 51 of the 1,079 participants who received the vaccine had a 25% vaccine efficacy rate. bottom. Early studies, including those conducted in Thailand, showed that the type of antibody induced by this vaccine may be sufficient to provide good protection from HIV, at least for the first period of time. .. “But in South Africa, the high incidence of HIV means we need something more powerful,” said Dr. Gray. “The induced type of immune response was not sufficient to stop the high incidence seen in Africa.” When disappointing data showed low efficacy rates, the guidelines set prior to the study indicated that it should be shut down. Dr. Gray said a vaccine that provided only 25% protection risks giving women “false relief.” However, parallel trials using different iterations of this vaccine will continue, Johnson & Johnson said. Tests have been conducted in eight countries, including Poland, Brazil and the United States, for men who have sex with men and transgender people.

The study, called Mosaico, is testing vaccines against different subtypes of HIV in different populations and may produce different efficacy results. Dr. Gray understands why lessons from failed trials worked for 25% of protected people and not for others, and translate those clues into future vaccine recipes. I said that there is something to do.

