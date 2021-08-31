Health
Influenza vaccines are encouraged as the season approaches | Local news
Mankato — As the flu season may come back, health officials are recommending people to get the flu vaccine as a way to limit hospitalization this winter.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the last flu season in Minnesota lasted approximately October to May and was historically mild, with only 35 hospitalizations reported throughout the state. The average number of influenza hospitalizations for the last five seasons from 2020 to 2021 was 3,649.
Health officials have pointed to a mitigation strategy for COVID-19 as a reason for the significant reduction in hospitalizations for influenza. Influenza is considered less infectious than COVID-19.
A looser mitigation strategy compared to a year ago could lead to a surge in the flu season from 2021 to 2022.
Dr. Katie Anderson, an emergency medical doctor at Mankato Clinic, said:
In Minnesota, partly due to the impact of COVID-19, hospital capacity is becoming increasingly tense prior to the flu season. The recurrence of influenza can put additional pressure on the system.
Just as the COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to prevent hospitalization, so is the flu vaccine for the same reason, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Healthcare Union.
“The idea for these vaccines is to keep people away from the hospital,” he said.
As of Monday, there were 589 COVID-19 patients in the Minnesota hospital. The number has been gradually increasing since last month.
COVID-19 is not the only reason hospitals are nervous. It’s also the summer trauma season, when more people are traumatized by motorcycles, bicycles and other outdoor activities.
People who had to postpone medical care early in the pandemic or chose to postpone it are other factors that exacerbate their condition. Also, even if the hospital bed is open, it will not help if there are not enough workers in the hospital to staff.
Concerns about hospital capacity should not prevent people from seeking treatment when they need it, Weller said.
“The message is: If you’re sick and need to go to the hospital, we don’t want to delay care because we hear the hospital is tight,” he said. “We don’t want people not to go to the hospital.”
In addition to all the factors that hospital capacity is tight, the arrival of the flu season and the mixing of new variables makes it more important to prevent avoidable hospitalizations. COVID-19 and influenza vaccines have been shown to reduce the likelihood of serious illnesses requiring hospitalization.
Blue Earth County Public Health Supervisor Kelly Hader can’t predict the flu season, but staying home when sick, covering coughs, washing hands frequently, and wearing masks. “It has the effect of delaying or preventing infectious diseases. It circulates and is transmitted from person to person.”
Influenza vaccines are available at pharmacies starting this month. According to Anderson, people who have recently been or will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine do not have to wait a certain amount of time before being vaccinated against the flu.
“You don’t have to wait for the flu vaccine,” she said. “We recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available.”
