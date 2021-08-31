West Nile virus prevailing in Butte County – Chico Enterprise-Record

In Chico-Butte County, seven new pools of West Nile virus have been discovered and four sentinels have been tested positive for the virus. West Nile virus has killed one person in Butte County so far this year.

The Butte County mosquitoes and vector control district said the virus is believed to be “spreading” among mosquitoes in the county, with 76 positive pools this year. The best year of record was 2015, when a pool of 101 mosquitoes containing active cases of West Nile virus was found.

“2015 was the fourth year of the drought,” said Mattball, Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District Manager. “I think drought means less mosquitoes, so there should be less virus. Well, here in Butte County, drought actually means the transmission of the virus, which is faster and more than the natural weather. Means artificial water, floods and irrigation. In fact, drought years show more mosquitoes and viruses than in cool, moist springs. “

The virus is usually active in Butte County from June to October and usually peaks in August. This year, there were at least eight confirmed cases of the virus and one death in California.

It’s hard to tell when the West Nile fever will subside, as this year’s temperatures are higher than normal and expected are higher than average, according to Mr. Ball.

“Without a lot of cooldowns, we have the perfect combination of things that could lead to an increase in West Nile fever this year, and we’re in the middle of a pretty aggressive season,” Ball said. rice field. “I know that many people in our area are worried about the location of smoke and fire and what COVID is doing, but one of the things we experience every year since 2004. One is the West Nile virus. It doesn’t seem to disappear and probably won’t. “

Since the first case of West Nile virus was reported in the United States in 1999, Mr. Ball said the virus has mutated as it spreads across the country. Since the first report from Queens in New York, methods have emerged to track and control viruses, such as Butte County Mosquito and the Vector Control District.

This group takes several different steps to monitor and control the spread of West Nile virus. Besides testing water pools, sentinel chicken coops are located in seven locations throughout Butte County, saying the balls help track the spread of the infection. Other tests for West Nile fever include monitoring dead birds, which inspect the birds to see if they have died due to the virus.

Despite follow-up, residents of Butte County are still returning with cases of West Nile virus. Mr. Ball said he was worried that people would begin to shrug the threat 17 years after the virus was first reported in the county.

“It’s as easy as getting gas in the middle of work in the morning, and each mosquito can get infected with the West Nile virus,” says Ball. “Currently, eight people are infected in Butte County and one is fatally dead. The general public said,” Let’s see what COVID is doing. In Butte County. The eight people who died one aren’t too bad considering that there are 225,000. It’s very bad for me because it was someone’s mom or dad, or someone’s potential grandparents or friends. We live here in the world of Butte County and can afford to buy something that blocks West Nile fever. “

To prevent the transmission of West Nile fever, Mr. Ball said the steps to take are not as easy as they say.

The first step is to prevent biting. The best way to avoid being bitten is to use a mosquito repellent. Another option the ball has added is to wear large baggy clothes when a person is going out while the mosquitoes are active.

“Mosquitoes are most active in the middle of the night and in the morning, so when you go out in the sun during the day, the risk of being bitten by a West Nile fever mosquito is ultimately very low,” Ball said. Stated. “I always want to preface it with a warning that precautions still need to be taken when going outdoors. Enjoying the bidwell park below and next to lots of leaves and plants. If you are in a shaded environment and the outside is 105 degrees, there is nothing to stop the mosquitoes from coming out and feeding. “

The second way to prevent West Nile fever is to look for unused standing waters.

“Mosquitoes can turn from eggs to chewing adults within five days,” Ball said. So, if you have Fido’s dog water bowl outside and it never goes away, wash it off. You can easily breed your own mosquitoes in the backyard. “

Butte County’s Mosquitoes and Vector Management District will also inspect properties that may have mosquito problems for free. To make a reservation, call the district office at 533-6038 or Online request form..