Cocaine was mixed with fentanyl. Currently, 6 people are dying from overdose.

They left behind a seaside excelave surrounded by sadness that was familiar and confusing. Over the last decade, nearly 3,000 people have died from overdose in Suffolk County. But what’s new is a drug cocktail that killed six people in mid-August. It is a mixture of cocaine and highly lethal fentanyl. It offers a cheap and powerful high price and was previously mixed with heroin.

According to police and prosecutors, the tragedy in Suffolk County reflects a new and dangerous change in the street drug market. This trend has expanded over the past year as dealers have been affected by the same pandemic-related issues that plague the global supply chain. And push up the price.

Some people use alternatives like fentanyl, which are cheaper and more affordable than cocaine and heroin, to keep the supply of medicines, regardless of labor costs, while keeping the product together. But even fentanyl spots can be killed.

“The same market forces that are causing the shortage of daily necessities are putting pressure on the pharmaceutical market,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini. “I’ve always seen a surge in user demand due to the impact of pandemics on users.”

Fentanyl’s presence in Sausold is nestled in an even larger tragedy that struck counties and nations. The opioid epidemic has involved hundreds of thousands of prescription analgesics.New York states, including Suffolk and Nassau counties that were hit hard last month $ 1 billion settlement Prescription opioids from pharmaceutical companies, distributors and suppliers to mitigate the harm caused by their role in the epidemic.