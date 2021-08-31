Dobbs tackles vaccine myth and encourages boosters

Two-thirds of life-supporting COVID patients, such as ventilators, are not alive.

It was one of several messages Dr. Thomas Dobbs delivered to Starkville Rotary on Monday. Mississippi health officials spoke to civic groups via a virtual video connection.

Dobbs urged Rotarians to take all precautions to stop the spread of the virus and explained resource depletion due to tensions in the health care system.

“These people, once in the hospital, will be there for weeks if they don’t die,” Dobbs said. “It will continue to be something that makes access to healthcare resources difficult.”

He said the hospital is seeing a higher COVID-19 intensive care unit rate than ever before. One-third of those who enter the ICU from the virus will not come out.

According to Dobbs, the majority of hospital cases are unvaccinated individuals.

“If all the unvaccinated people in the hospital were vaccinated, the number of cases currently in our healthcare system would actually be less than one-tenth,” he said. rice field.

The first COVID-19 strain affected older individuals, but delta variants are becoming more prominent in younger people, especially children who are not currently eligible for vaccination. Only 12 years and older can be vaccinated. Six Mississippi children died this month on COVID-19, which includes two teenagers.

Vaccines are the best way to prevent someone from getting the virus, Dobbs said. The anti-vaccine “poisoned the conversation,” he said, revealing false information about the vaccine. For example, it modifies DNA or places a microchip inside the body, neither of which is true.

According to Dobbs, people who have been infected with COVID-19 once have moderate immunity, but those who have already been vaccinated after being infected with the virus are most immune.

“We know that if you have been infected with COVID before and then vaccinated, that is the best precaution,” Dobbs said.

Mississippi has begun giving booster shots, an additional COVID-19 vaccination, to people with weakened immunity. Dobbs recommended that people with autoimmune disorders or those receiving treatment such as chemotherapy take booster shots.

According to Dobbs, the attending physician can approve booster shots if he believes the individual will benefit from the booster shots. As of 8 am on Monday, a total of 24,146 Mississippi have been vaccinated for the third time, according to the Mississippi Department of Health website.

“If you have a weakened immune system, you need to take a third dose of what you have,” Dobbs said. “If you have Pfizer, you need to take a third dose. If you have Moderna, you need to take a third dose …. If you have Johnson & Johnson, there is currently no guidance, but Some people have taken Pfizer doses, but (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will say they will get a second dose of Johnson & Johnson. Second dose. “

Dobbs discussed a new form of vaccine, Novavax. This protein-based vaccine uses conventional techniques by injecting viral proteins into individuals to build immunity. Another vaccine, mRNA, inserts antibodies into cells in the body to create immunity from the virus, which attacks the virus at the genetic level.

“They actually give you spiked protein, and it immunizes you,” Dobbs said. “It seems to be working pretty well.”

Dobbs said he does not expect Novabax to get approval in the near future, especially when it comes to managing Delta variants.

Dobbs also advised people to receive monoclonal antibody treatment if they were infected with the virus. This treatment gives individuals antibodies that help fight off the infection and relieve symptoms.

After being tested positive for COVID-19, anyone is eligible for free treatment. According to Dobbs, individuals can make reservations by calling or visiting the state’s COVID-19 hotline (877-978-6453) at one of the 180 locations managed throughout the state. I can do it. MSDH website..

“If you have a COVID, you need to get the antibody because you know it will work better even if you are vaccinated,” Dobbs said.