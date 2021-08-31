Hospitalization, ventilator use continues to rise in East Alabama Health





On Monday, August 30, 77 patients were admitted to the East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier, and 21 of the 25 patients in the intensive care unit were on ventilator. East Alabama Health spokesman John Atkinson said in a press release that between April 3-5, 2020, 22 patients using mechanical ventilation reached a record high. I did. Hospitalization on Monday has fallen from its recent peak of 80 on Sunday.

The breakdown of vaccination status in inpatients continues to indicate that the majority of patients are unvaccinated. On Monday, 62 of the 77 inpatients were unvaccinated. But that meant that vaccinated people were hospitalized for the virus, and Atkinson said he was also looking at other hospitals.

“The delta mutant is much more potent than the original strain and reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine somewhat,” Atkinson said on Friday. “In addition, most of the vaccinations we see were among the earliest vaccinated people. Most were elderly and immunocompromised people.” In the intensive care unit, 21 of the 25 COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated on Monday. Three were fully vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.

Of the 21 patients on ventilator, 18 were unvaccinated, two were fully vaccinated, and the other was partially vaccinated. .. In the update, Atkinson also showed that COVID patients tend to be younger again. A week ago, the age group with the largest share of inpatients was 70-79 years old, 20 years old. 17 patients were under 50 years of age. Currently, the most common age groups are 50-59 and 60-69, both of which are 17. Currently, there are 19 patients under the age of 50. Pediatrics At the EAMC Pediatric Clinic, 272 children tested positive for COVID-19 from August 23-29 last week. That number shows that there is a big difference in the number of children who have recently been tested positive. According to Atkinson, pediatric clinics have seen more positive COVID cases in the last 6 weeks than in the last 41 weeks. The positive rate for Auburn’s Pediatric Associates dropped to 13.8%, down almost 7 points from the previous week. vaccination According to the Alabama Public Health Service, 43.3% of Lee County residents have been vaccinated at least once and 35.8% have been fully vaccinated. The Pediatric Clinic has completely vaccinated 893 children over the age of 12. If you are considering getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you can find the following locations: Vaccines.gov , Operated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

