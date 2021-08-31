Do teens in the United States have the right to be vaccinated against the will of their parents?It depends on where they live

(Conversation) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for all people over the age of 12. Nevertheless, 12 to 15 years old Is the least vaccinated age group in the country, with one in three being vaccinated once and one in four being fully vaccinated. This is about half of the total population.

In some states, you can legally decide for yourself whether minors will be vaccinated. For example, in Tennessee, state law allows teens over the age of 14 to make treatment decisions without parental consent.But earlier this summer, state health officials Dismissed their vaccination director After her I wrote a note explaining the law To state healthcare providers.

Me Teach the vaccine method, So I know that the principle that certain minors may be vaccinated without parental consent is woven into the history of our country.

It is also in line with the recommendations of general medical professionals. In 2013, Advocated by the Association for Adolescent Health and Medicine “Policies and strategies that maximize the chances of minors being vaccinated when their parents are not physically present.”

However, there is no federal law in the United States that mandates this right. Instead, there are different regimes of state-by-state patchwork. In some cases, parental consent is always required. There are other laws that establish conditions that minors can decide for themselves, As the situation in Tennessee showsEven this right can cause controversy.

Parental consent is standard

In general, a parent or legal guardian has key legal authority to make health decisions for a child, including vaccination decisions. If the state legally allows parents to require exemptions from childhood vaccinations, these laws universally require parents to take steps to obtain them. To do.

If minor children disagree with their parents’ opposition to vaccination, they may find that they have to look to the law or case law for assistance and that it is lacking.

As of 2021, about one-third of US states have passed legislation that establishes a “mature minor doctrine.” This is a legal framework that allows minors to receive medical care independently within certain limits without the consent of their parents. Some, but not all, include vaccinations in particular.

In other states, minors may still be able to make their own medical decisions, thanks to state court decisions that have established the doctrine of mature minors.

1928 Mississippi Incident Gulf & SIR Co.v. Sullivan It is one of the earliest of these decisions. In this case, the parents of a 17-year-old railroad employee sued his employer, claiming that smallpox vaccination given by a company doctor injured his teen. The parents did not agree or object to his employment by rail or vaccination, but later argued that smallpox injections required their consent.

The Mississippi Supreme Court opposed this, and by having the intellectual maturity to get a railroad job, teens “have enough intelligence to understand and evaluate vaccination outcomes. I was certified.

In the 1967s Smith vs. SelbyThe Washington Supreme Court also upheld the right of minors to make their own medical decisions. In this case, the married teen agrees to have his vasectomy due to a medical illness.

Since then, courts in many other states have also established mature minor doctrines. In Tennessee, the Supreme Court of State ruled in 1987. Cardwell vs vector Do you allow teenagers aged 14-18? Agree to treatment as long as the treating physician determines that the minor is “mature enough to make his or her health care decisions.”

Mature minor legislation can change considerably State to state..

Some examples:

Alaska, Arkansas, AidahoMinors of all ages can choose their own medical care if the doctor determines that they can meet the criteria for informed consent.

In alabama, Minors can agree to medical care at the age of 14 In oregon 15 years old and kansas And South Carolina Montana offers this right to minors who have graduated from high school.

Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania There is a law Minors are based on a variety of factors, including legal liberation from their parents, marriage, divorce, widow, pregnancy, parenthood, and enlistment in the army. Allows you to make your own medical decisions.

A few states have their own immunization legislation. In new yorkFor example, minors of all ages can specifically agree to vaccinations related to sexually transmitted diseases. In CaliforniaAnd Delaware, Those over 12 years old can receive such vaccinations. MinnesotaMinors of all ages can agree to hepatitis B vaccination.

It’s not just an abstract legal issue

If the child disagrees with parents’ opposition to vaccination, it can deeply strain family ties.

2019, Testimony at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension CommitteeAn Ohio teenager named Ethan Lindenberger explained that false online information about side effects scared her mother and refused to vaccinate her.

“Her affection, affection and care as a parent was used to push the agenda to create false pain,” he said.

As a result, Lindenberger remained vulnerable to many preventable diseases. Until he is 18 years old You can decide for yourself.

Lindenberger testified in one of the worst measles outbreaks in the United States in decades. According to the CDCIn 2019, there were 1,282 cases of measles in the United States. This is almost four times that of 2018, the highest since 1992. According to the CDC, “the majority of cases were among people who had not been vaccinated against measles.”

Unvaccinated teens can also be financially vulnerable. Immediately after the publication of my bookVaccines, vaccinations and immunization methodsIn 2018, I met a student with similar experience at Florida International University. By the time the students turned 18 and chose to vaccinate themselves, they were too old to be funded by the federal government. Vaccination program for children.. This student told me that he could not afford to pay for the numerous vaccine series recommended.

Medical rights of minors

Not all state efforts to pass the law Expand the ability of minors to seek vaccination Succeeded. Recently, these measures have faced strong opposition from the anti-vaccination movement, and history suggests that this will only increase in the face of hesitation in COVID-19 vaccination.

Maryland Bill Allows Minors 16 Years And Old To Consent Vaccination In 2020 Withdrawn..New York lawmakers Proposed a bill That year, minors over the age of 14 will further expand their ability to consent to vaccination. So far, the bill seems to be stuck.

[Over 110,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]

In the District of Columbia Proceedings filed Challenging law Passed in 2020 Allows minors of all ages to receive the vaccinations recommended by the CDC, as long as they meet the criteria for informed consent Advisory Committee on Immunization Implementation..

At present, sentiment against vaccination seems to have stagnated the spread of mature minor doctrine. I am not aware of the current lawsuit involving minors seeking vaccination because of parental objections, or the case of minors traveling to other states to be vaccinated under this doctrine. Hmm.

Most teenagers are probably unaware of their rights, even in states where mature minor doctrines have been established. And, as Tennessee’s recent history shows, efforts to educate them about their rights may be controversial.

This article has been republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/do-us-teens-have-the-right-to-be-vaccinated-against-their-parents-will-it-depends-on-where-they-live-166147..